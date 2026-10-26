XTB unveils upgraded next-gen Investment Plans

UAE- Dubai | Oct 26: XTB app upgraded its flagship Investment Plans, making long-term investing more accessible than ever. The upgrades are designed to support investors in building portfolios tailored to their financial goals, setting a new standard for accessible, structured investing.

In an increasingly complex financial landscape, many investors struggle to build a good mix of assets without spending hours managing their portfolios. The new Investment Plans directly address this by transforming the investing journey into a flexible, strategy-driven process that scales with the user’s experience level. More and more new clients start investing by buying stocks, ETFs, or setting up their individual investment plans. To make this first step even easier, we now offer them ready-made solutions that ensure sector diversification and match their risk tolerance. Whether they are investing for a dream trip or a long-term milestone, it all starts with a plan. We are making it simpler to take control of its realization, said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.

The upgraded Investment Plans allow users to choose their own way to start: ready-made plans offering globally diversified, risk-based allocations, sector plans for those who want to focus on specific industries, and a DIY tool enabling users to pick and choose the instruments and compose their plans from scratch. Moreover, the plan can now consist not only of ETFs but also of individual stocks, offering a powerful combination for long-term investing. All of this is wrapped in a refreshed user interface that provides clearer insights into plan composition and investment results, making it easy to get organized and track progress.

Many investors can feel overwhelmed by the thousands of financial instruments available, or simply lack the time to oversee their portfolio daily. That’s why we improved Investment Plans, allowing anyone to start their journey with ready-made, predefined solutions, added Arnaout.

The upgraded Plans hold all features XTB clients value the most about long-term passive investing, such as on-demand rebalancing and auto-investing, that make building and managing their portfolio hassle-free.