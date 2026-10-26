Honey & Dough Opens 15th Outlet in Delhi’s Connaught Place

New outlet marks a milestone in the café brand’s expansion and strengthens its presence in the capital

New Delhi, October 26, 2026: Honey & Dough has opened its 15th outlet in Connaught Place, New Delhi, marking a new milestone in the brand’s expansion. Located in one of the capital’s prominent commercial and lifestyle destinations, the new outlet aims to bring the brand’s café experience to a wider audience.

Connaught Place is a popular destination for professionals, residents, shoppers and visitors, with a vibrant food and café culture. The new outlet provides Honey & Dough with an opportunity to connect with diverse customer groups, from those looking for a quick coffee break to people seeking a space to catch up with friends and family.

Commenting on the launch, Aavika Chhawchharia,, Co-founder, Honey & Dough, said, “Every new outlet is an opportunity for us to bring the Honey & Dough experience to a wider audience. Connaught Place is a vibrant destination with its own distinct character, and we are excited to establish our presence here. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on building a brand that people connect with through the food, the experience and the moments they share with us.”

The opening of the Connaught Place outlet reflects Honey & Dough’s continued expansion and its efforts to reach customers across key locations. As the brand grows its network, it remains focused on creating welcoming café spaces that bring people together over food and shared experiences.

The new outlet is located at Shop No. 32, Ring Road, Block H, Connaught Place, New Delhi.