Young Canadians Drive Retro Tech Revival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov 12 –From iPods and CD players to turntables and retro gaming, nostalgic tech is finding a new audience this holiday season.

According to the Best Buy Canada Holiday Tech Gifting Report, 40% of Canadians are likely to buy a tech gift out of nostalgia, led by Millennials (53%) and Gen Z (49%). But nostalgia is only part of the story. One-third (33%) of Canadians say they’re drawn to tech from the past because they value owning physical media, like vinyl records and video game cartridges.

“We’re seeing younger Canadians rediscover technology many of us grew up with, but this isn’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake,” says Kushal Samy, Director of Brand Marketing, Best Buy Canada. “People want technology that feels personal and unlocks possibilities. Sometimes that means the newest device, and sometimes it means rediscovering a format or product they love.”

What physical media is making a comeback?

Nearly one in four Canadians (23%) bought music, movies or games in a physical format in the past year, rising to 32% of Millennials and 30% of Gen Z, compared with 12% of Boomers.

Best Buy Canada’s shopping data is seeing similar momentum, with the retro revival showing up in Canadians’ carts. Demand is growing for everything from iPods and media players to Pokémon cards and collectibles, while classic gaming franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Grand Theft Auto are also seeing renewed interest. Even single-use film cameras are making a comeback, showing Canadians are embracing throwback tech and entertainment in a big way.

What retro tech do Canadians want back?

The iPod tops the list of technology Canadians would like to see make a comeback, followed by the BlackBerry with a physical keyboard, Nintendo 64 or Super Nintendo, flip phones, and VCR/VHS tapes.

The favourites vary by generation: Gen Z is most interested in the iPod, Millennials favour Nintendo 64 or Super Nintendo, while Boomers are most nostalgic for VCR/VHS tapes.

What tech are Canadians buying this holiday season

Nearly half (46%) of Canadians are considering at least one tech product as a holiday gift. Among them, 46% prioritize something the recipient will use regularly, and 46% want something that reflects their interests.

The most popular tech gift categories include small kitchen appliances; headphones, earbuds or portable speakers; video games and consoles; personal care and wellness tech; and turntables or vinyl records.