FPT Earns Microsoft Frontier Advanced Specialization

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov 12 — Global technology and IT services provider FPT today announced that it has earned the Microsoft Frontier Advanced Specialization, becoming the first Microsoft Partner in the world to achieve the recognition. The milestone further advances its standing within the Microsoft partner ecosystem and reinforces its capabilities to help enterprises adopt and scale agentic AI securely and responsibly.

The achievement builds on FPT’s Frontier Partner status secured with Microsoft in May 2026, when it also became the first in Southeast Asia to attain the designation. While the previous recognition acknowledged the company’s proven track record in delivering end-to-end AI and cloud transformation for global enterprises, the new specialization goes further, with a specific focus on the capabilities required to design, build, deploy, govern and secure AI agents across the Microsoft technology stack.

To earn the status, partners must demonstrate both breadth and depth across Microsoft technologies, including four active specializations spanning Microsoft 365 Copilot, AI on Microsoft Azure, Data Security, and Identity and Access Management. It also requires specialized talent, including Frontier Transformation Engineers and Microsoft Fabric Analytics Engineers, as well as successful completion of a third-party audit.

Together, these requirements mark FPT’s progression from proven enterprise-scale AI and cloud transformation to the comprehensive and integrated AI, data, identity, security and governance foundations needed for the agentic AI era. For customers across Asia and globally, this strengthens FPT’s ability to accompany them in moving beyond individual tools and use cases toward new ways of working where people and intelligent agents collaborate across business and technology functions.

“Enterprise AI is entering its next phase, moving beyond AI-enabled tools toward agentic operating models where people and intelligent agents work together at scale. This specialization marks an important step forward in our Frontier journey and strengthens how we help enterprises turn agentic AI into new ways of working and measurable business outcomes,” said Frank Bignone, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy & Growth at FPT Software, FPT Corporation. “We are already embedding this approach into our delivery model, including through FPT Digital Foundry™, which brings together governed agentic AI and outcome-based delivery. Together with Microsoft, we can help organizations in Asia and worldwide put this new model into practice securely and responsibly”.

“FPT’s achievement of the Microsoft Frontier Partner specialization represents a significant milestone in its AI transformation journey and is testament to their commitment to deliver customer outcomes over technology experimentation,” said Heather Deggans, Vice President, Global Partner Go-To-Market, Programs, Operations. “With more than 30,000 AI-augmented engineers globally and the new Frontier Partner Specialization, FPT is well positioned to help customers move beyond AI experimentation to deliver secure, scalable AI transformation and real business impact.”

The achievement forms part of the FPT-Microsoft broader strategic collaboration. In June 2026, the two companies also expanded their collaboration to advance AI Frontier innovation across Asia, with a focus on ASEAN, Japan and South Korea. Their plans include early technology roadmap alignment, experimentation with emerging AI capabilities, and the development of reference architectures and industry showcases designed for enterprise-scale adoption.

FPT and Microsoft have maintained a relationship since the 1990s, spanning e-government, taxation, customs and hospital management systems to large-scale enterprise modernization. Today, FPT’s Microsoft capabilities are backed by more than 3,000 Microsoft-certified engineers, with specialized expertise in AI, Machine Learning and Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure. The latest recognition represents another milestone in this longstanding partnership, further strengthening FPT’s position within the Microsoft ecosystem as enterprise AI moves into the agentic era.