Yugen Infra Unveils Exclusive Dual Rewards Scheme for its Ultra-Luxurious Project Close to Goa International Airport (MOPA)

New Delhi, India February 17th, 2025: Yugen Infra, a distinguished name in luxury real estate, proudly announces a groundbreaking dual rewards scheme for its premier ultra-luxurious project close to Goa International Airport (MOPA). This unique offering redefines high-end property ownership by blending opulence with lucrative investment benefits, making it an unmatched proposition for discerning buyers.

Under this exclusive scheme, villa owners will receive an assured monthly rental income of INR 1.70 lakh onwards, ensuring consistent financial returns while enjoying ownership of a lavish retreat. They will continue to get fixed rental income along with the stay. Additionally, buyers will be entitled to complimentary 5-star resort services worth up to INR 40 lakh, granting them unparalleled access to world-class hospitality, premium amenities, and an elite lifestyle at no additional cost.

The expansive project spans in proposed 500 acres and features a meticulously curated selection of luxury residences, including 70 3-BHK private pool villas offering the perfect blend of exclusivity and comfort.

Yugen Infra’s development close to Goa International Airport (MOPA) is designed for the modern luxury homeowner. It combines breathtaking architecture, lush green landscapes, and world-class leisure facilities seamlessly. With this dual rewards scheme, buyers experience the epitome of resort-style living and gain an attractive investment opportunity that ensures tangible financial growth.

Commenting on this pioneering initiative, Amit Mamgain, Director of Yugen Infra, stated, “We are setting new benchmarks in luxury real estate. Beyond opulent living, our dual rewards scheme ensures that homeowners experience world-class luxury and benefit from a strong financial proposition. This project embodies our vision of creating premium lifestyle communities where luxury meets investment potential, and our dual rewards scheme exemplifies our commitment to redefining real estate by delivering exceptional value to our buyers.”

For discerning investors and homebuyers seeking a luxurious sanctuary close to Goa International Airport (MOPA), Yugen Infra’s latest offering presents an unmissable opportunity.