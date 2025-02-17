Safeco Logistics LLC Transitions to Full Time Vehicle Shipping Services

Savannah, GA, February 17, 2025 –Safeco Logistics LLC a trusted leader in freight transportation solutions, has announced a major shift in its business operations. Effective immediately, the company will focus exclusively on vehicles shipping, making a strategic move to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient auto transport services both locally and across the country. The decision to transition from general freight shipping to vehicle transport reflects Safeco Logistics LLC commitment to providing specialized solutions for car dealerships, vehicle manufactures, vehicles shipping companies, business and individuals nationwide seeking safe and timely vehicle transportation. The company’s service will now include open and enclosed auto transport, expedite delivery, short and long distant vehicle relocations.

“Safeco Logistics team of professional vehicle shipping agents coupled with their large network of car haulers allows the company to leverage its expertise and resources to deliver superior service in a fast growing market,” said James Littletown, Senior Shipping Manager at Safeco Logistics LLC. This strategic shift aligns with Safeco Logistics vision to provide convenient auto solutions for individuals and business. By focusing solely on vehicle transport, the company aim to enhance efficiency, customer satisfaction, safe and secure delivery of each vehicle, on time every time.