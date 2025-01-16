Yuvraj Singh’s Twiddles Redefines Guilt-Free Snacking with Premium Indulgence.

January 16th 2025: Love to snack but want to skip the guilt? Try Twiddles, co-created by cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, is redefining snacking with its range of nutritious yet indulgent offerings. Designed to address the growing demand for healthy, guilt-free snacks, Twiddles is more than just a brand—it’s a reflection of Yuvraj Singh’s commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles for kids & adults and anyone looking to pursue healthier eating choices. Twiddles is co-created by Alfinity Studios, a venture studio that partners with celebrities to create innovative consumer brands.

Twiddles products are crafted with premium ingredients like cashews, almonds, and roasted seeds to ensure high nutritional value without sacrificing flavor. Instead of using palm oil, Twiddles opts for healthier alternatives such as sunflower oil in its spreads and ghee in its bites. Natural sweeteners like jaggery, dates, figs, and honey further enhance the nutritional profile, ensuring every bite is packed with goodness.

“As an athlete, I’ve always valued balanced nutrition and healthy eating habits,” said Yuvraj Singh, Twiddles’ co-founder and investor. “ “Twiddles was born out of my passion for mindful living and the desire to create snacks that are indulgent yet healthy. It’s about bridging the gap between taste and nutrition, making it easier for everyone to enjoy guilt-free indulgence, and by partnering with Alfinity Studios, I found a perfect ally for my efforts to promote healthy snacking. The ingredients and formulation used in our products are all top-class quality, and the effort taken to ensure that every bite tastes perfect is unmatched.”

Twiddles offers delicious spreads and bites that are as nourishing as they are indulgent. Their spreads, made with over 50% nuts and seeds, include standout flavors such as Almond Silk, Walnut Brownie, and Orange Noir. Meanwhile, their naturally sweetened bites come in exciting varieties like Almond Crumble and Nuts & Dates. Among their signature offerings, India’s first walnut-based spread, Walnut Brownie Spread, and the delectable Nuts & Dates Bites have been customer favorites.

With the upcoming Peanut Butter launch, Twiddles aims to expand its lineup of wholesome snack options while staying true to its ethos of creating products that are both delicious and sustainable.

Speaking about Twiddles, Rishi Dewan, Co-founder of Alfinity Studios, said, “Twiddles combines indulgence with conscious choices. Partnering with Yuvraj Singh to bring this vision to life has been an incredible journey. The initial response to our products are very encouraging and motivating and we’re constantly exploring untapped opportunities in the market, identifying white spaces where innovation can thrive, we aim to not only meet evolving consumer needs but also set new benchmarks in health and wellness. Our mission is to keep pushing boundaries, offering new products that truly make a difference.”

Twiddles’ products are available on their website & major online platforms such as Amazon, Blinkit and will soon be available offline and across the globe. Stay tuned for the peanut butter launch and explore snacking that’s smarter, healthier, and completely guilt-free.