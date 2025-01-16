Swiggy’s SNACC App Partners with The Whole Truth to Deliver Healthy Protein Drinks and Bars

Bengaluru, January 16, 2025: Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, has today announced a partnership between its recently launched SNACC app and The Whole Truth, a trusted name in the clean-label food segment. This partnership allows SNACC users to order nutritious snacks and beverages, delivered to their doorstep within 10 minutes. It further enhances SNACC’s offering of healthy, clean-label options, making it easier for health-conscious consumers to enjoy high-quality food on the go.

SNACC had recently announced a partnership with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters to deliver a range of coffee to the coffee aficionados. With The Whole Truths’ product range now available on SNACC, customers can choose from a variety of clean-label Protein Shakes and Protein Bars. The app’s seamless user experience makes it easy for customers to quickly discover, order, and enjoy these nutritious products, delivered in 10 minutes. Whether customers are looking for a quick post-workout protein shake or a wholesome energy boost during a busy day, SNACC ensures that health goals are met without compromising on taste or convenience.

Satheesh Raman, Business Head, SNACC, commented on the partnership: “At Swiggy, we have always focused on enhancing convenience and quality for our customers. With SNACC, we are committed to take convenience to the next level. In line with our vision to build SNACC as the preferred option for quick snacks, beverages and healthy food options, we are partnering with new-age brands to get the popular food and beverage options to the customers’ in 10 minutes. Our partnership with The Whole Truth is a step towards offering clean-label, health-conscious products that align with our vision of making healthy and high quality food options more accessible. We look forward to continuing to expand SNACC’s ecosystem with brands that prioritize customer satisfaction and the highest quality offerings.” Shashank Mehta, Founder, The Whole Truth added, “We started The Whole Truth to serve 100% clean, nutritious food to busy urban consumers. We firmly believe that lack of time shouldn’t keep people from eating healthy. Our partnership with Swiggy’s SNACC app is a big step towards realising this mission. From low-calorie protein shakes to decadent protein bars and smoothies, you can now get a freshly made, 100% clean protein SNACC, wherever you are, in just 10 minutes. Let’s go!”

The SNACC app offers a range of options of high quality, delicious food with quick discovery, quick checkout and fast delivery. It has been designed to offer convenience to young working professionals who are working from the office or home and seeking access to good quality food options, delivered in 10 minutes. It caters to the diverse needs of users, and will offer breakfast staples, bakes, healthy food options, a variety of beverages and quick snacks.

The SNACC app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.