Zenture Partners Launches Blueprint for Modernizing Network Procurement in Global Manufacturing

Dallas, Texas – Dec 16 – Zenture Partners, a consultancy-led, AI-powered telecom lifecycle management provider, launched a blueprint for modernizing network procurement in global manufacturing. The model is designed to enable global manufacturers to regain visibility, control, and resiliency across their telecom environments. Zenture’s blueprint addresses the systemic challenges manufacturers face, including missing contract data, unmanaged renewals, shared last-mile infrastructure posing as “diverse” circuits, and the steady decline of carrier account support due to layoffs and restructuring.

In 2025 deployments, Zenture has helped manufacturers modernize their telecom environments in as little as 90 days, delivering an average 18% reduction in monthly telecom cost through the removal of unused services and the renegotiation of outdated contracts. Manufacturers achieved vendor consolidation from more than 40 providers to a strategic, manageable set, alongside complete inventory accuracy across over 200 global sites for the first time.

Zenture also provided full transparency into last-mile diversity, eliminating hidden outage risks, while quoting cycles dropped from weeks to minutes, freeing internal teams from repetitive procurement work. These efficiencies translated into significant time savings, equivalent to one to two full-time employees, allowing IT teams to focus on higher-value initiatives rather than telecom administration.

“In manufacturing, network uptime is a board-level concern. A single outage across a multi-site operation directly impacts revenue, productivity, and safety. That’s why networking can’t be treated as a background utility. It must be managed as a strategic asset,” said Rob Bye, Founder and President at Zenture Partners. “Together with internal teams, we bring clarity and control to their telecom estate and remove cost, complexity, and risk from their overall operations.”

Key components of the blueprint include:

Inventory Reconstruction: Consolidating all contracts, circuits, invoices, and providers into a single platform, often rebuilding 60% of missing data that TEMs, carriers, and internal teams cannot recover.

Vendor & Cost Optimization: Identifying redundant vendors, ghost circuits, outdated terms, and over-market pricing.

Risk & Resiliency Mapping: Detecting fake redundancy caused by shared last-mile paths and remediating outage risk across global sites.

Governed Lifecycle Management: Defining responsibility across quoting, ordering, activation, renewals, and disconnect validation through a formal responsibility matrix.

Independent Sourcing Experience: Providing a comparison site quoting model that allows stakeholders to compare providers instantly without engaging carrier sales teams.

Continuous Optimization: Leveraging AI insights to highlight cost leakage, capacity issues, and network improvements needed to support cloud and AI-driven manufacturing operations.

“Zenture operates on a no-cost model for enterprises, with all fees funded by the service providers selected through its sourcing process. This approach removes financial barriers for customers while ensuring they receive full lifecycle management, inventory reconstruction, quoting, renewals, and ongoing optimization without licensing fees or consulting charges,” said Bye. “Enterprises gain a dedicated partner and a modern procurement framework at zero cost. This model aligns incentives across all parties and allows Zenture to focus entirely on improving outcomes for the enterprise.”

The launch follows a series of large-scale manufacturing engagements, where Zenture has helped enterprises transform fragmented, spreadsheet-driven telecom estates into fully governed, data-driven environments built for cloud, automation, and AI growth.