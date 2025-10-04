20 KL Deemed to be University Professors Ranked Among World’s Top 2% Scientists List by Stanford–Elsevier 2025

Hyderabad, 04 October 2025: KL Deemed to be University proudly announces that 20 of its faculty members from the Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses have been featured in the World’s Top 2% Scientists List, released by Stanford University, USA, in collaboration with Elsevier. This prestigious recognition, based on international citation metrics, marks another milestone in KL’s journey toward becoming a distinguished research-intensive institution in India.

Scholars representing diverse fields of study have been recognized for their exceptional contributions. In Electronics and Communication Engineering, the honored faculty include Dr. B. T. P. Madhav, Dr. Ahammad, Dr. Ch. Santosh, Dr. Atul Kumar, Dr. Sandip Swarnakar, Dr. Santosh Kumar, Dr. D. Venkata Ratnam, and Dr. Yesudasu, whose pioneering work in antennas, communication systems, and signal processing has gained wide international acclaim. The Department of Computer Science and Engineering is represented by Dr. Gandharba Swain and Dr. B. Usha Rani, while Dr. Arpit Jain has brought recognition to the CSE (Honors) division.

In Mechanical Engineering, Dr. B. Nageswara Rao, Dr. Priyaranjan Sharma, and Dr. Atul Bhattad have been acknowledged for their research in design, manufacturing, and materials engineering. From Biotechnology, Dr. M. Janakiramaiah and Dr. Ragini Singh earned places in the global list for their impactful work in molecular biology and applied biotechnology. The Department of Physics is represented by Dr. S. Shanmugan, Dr. Sk. Mahamuda, and Dr. Z. Rahman, while the Department of Mathematics is honored through Dr. Seethi R. Reddi Sekhar from the KLH Bachupally campus.

Congratulating the faculty members, Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, said, “The global visibility earned by our faculty reflects our mission of nurturing excellence in both faculty and students. Their achievements will inspire young researchers to pursue path-breaking research and set higher benchmarks in academia. The inclusion of 20 professors in the world’s top 2% scientists list is a matter of great pride for KL University and affirms our growing global impact in advancing research, innovation, and academic excellence across diverse fields.”

The Stanford–Elsevier rankings are recognized as one of the most credible measures of scientific influence worldwide. Researchers are evaluated using a composite score derived from the Scopus database, which considers total citations, h-index, author-adjusted h-index, and citations to single, first, or senior-authored work. Two separate lists are published annually—one covering lifetime contributions and another highlighting achievements in the most recent calendar year. The 2025 release, covering data up to August 1, profiled more than 371,000 scientists globally.