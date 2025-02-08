Children’s Airway First Foundation Announces the Launch of Mom, Save My Brain by Candy Sparks

Austin, TX, February 08, 2025 –The Children’s Airway First Foundation (CAFF) is proud to announce the release of Mom, Save My Brain, a groundbreaking new book by President and Co-Founder Candy Sparks. Available on Amazon starting February 6th, Mom, Save My Brain sheds light on the crucial yet often overlooked link between airway health and childhood development.

Candy’s harrowing journey as a mom trying to help her daughter, Savvy, reveals a silent epidemic affecting hundreds of millions of children worldwide. As a passionate advocate for children’s health, Sparks has dedicated years to raising awareness about the lifelong impacts of undiagnosed airway issues. In Mom, Save My Brain, she delivers an eye-opening exploration of how airway disorders can affect cognitive function, behavior, and overall well-being. With compelling research, expert insights, and personal stories, Sparks empowers parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to recognize the signs of airway dysfunction and take proactive steps toward early intervention.

“Mom, Save My Brain’ is so well written, so well structured, so well researched, so well resourced, so well referenced, it should be given to every parent,” exclaims Shawn Sekou Bonney, Director of Early Childhood Development. “It should be sent home in a gift bag with every mom leaving the hospital after giving birth. It should be in every OBGYN’s office, every high-risk pregnancy clinic, every neonatal department, every pediatric clinic, every dentist office, every waiting room — worldwide!! And it should be in every childcare center’s resource library. As a Mom who gave birth to four preemies, and a grandmother who held her first grandson and noticed he seemed to struggle to breathe when taking a bottle this book would have not only informed, but it would also have been empowering. Candy’s rallying cry and the chorus of world renown experts who helped amplify the call, will help countless millions of children live lives free from the adverse effects of airway disorders.”

In this powerful wake-up call, Sparks exposes the critical gap in children’s healthcare that leaves millions suffering from preventable breathing and sleep disorders. Through intimate storytelling and vital medical insights, she reveals how subtle signs – from mouth breathing to behavioral issues – can indicate serious airway problems that, if caught early, could be corrected. As founder of the Children’s Airway First Foundation, Sparks is leading a movement to transform pediatric care and ensure no other child endures what her daughter, Savvy, did.

“This book is a call to action for parents everywhere,” says Candy Sparks. “Far too many children struggle with undiagnosed airway issues that impact their sleep, behavior, and brain development. By understanding these connections, we can change lives.”

The release of Mom, Save My Brain aligns with CAFF’s mission to ensure every child has access to early detection and treatment for airway disorders. The book serves as both an educational tool and a practical guide, providing parents with the knowledge needed to advocate for their child’s health.