NMDC R&D Centre Signs MoU with RDCIS, SAIL to Strengthen the Steel Industry

Hyderabad, 8th February 2025: NMDC R&D Centre and RDCIS, SAIL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage their collective expertise for the advancement of the steel industry. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), NMDC, by Shri M Jayapal Reddy, ED (RP & RED), NMDC, and Shri P. Pathak, CGM, RDCIS, SAIL. This collaboration aims to drive innovation in mineral processing and coal utilization, with a focus on developing advanced beneficiation techniques to upgrade low/lean-grade iron ore and enhance coal processing efficiency, critical for strengthening India’s steel sector.

Under this agreement, NMDC R&D Centre and RDCIS, SAIL will jointly undertake key initiatives such as dry beneficiation of iron ore and limestone, improving coal flowability to reduce chute jamming, and conducting research on coal carbonization and testing. Additionally, both organizations will organize technology awareness programs to promote knowledge sharing and industry advancements.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), NMDC, stated, “NMDC remains dedicated to its commitment to nation building. To achieve the target of 300 MnT crude steel production by 2030, the utilization of low and lean-grade iron ore is essential to meet raw material requirements. This MoU will play a pivotal role in turning this vision into reality.”

As India’s leading iron ore producer NMDC aims to enhance resource efficiency, improve operational processes, and contribute to the growth of India’s steel sector, through this strategic partnership.