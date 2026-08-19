CIMP Concludes 15-Day BFSI Certification Programme for 44 Annapurna Finance Credit Officers

Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) successfully concluded a 15-Day BFSI Certification Programme for Field Credit Officers of Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. on 18 August 2026. A total of 44 Field Credit Officers received their certificates from Prof. Rana Singh, Director, CIMP, at the valedictory ceremony.

The programme focused on strengthening participants’ knowledge and professional competencies in banking and financial services, microfinance, NBFC-MFIs, financial inclusion, credit appraisal, the 7-C approach to lending, household cash-flow analysis, responsible lending, customer protection, recovery management, ethics and the Code of Conduct. Sessions also covered interpersonal skills, conflict management, stakeholder relations, time management, decision-making, stress management and effective communication.

The pedagogy combined classroom lectures, case studies, role plays, group and individual presentations, practical exercises and experience-sharing sessions with experienced banking and insurance professionals, providing participants with both conceptual understanding and practical field-oriented learning.

Prof. Rana Singh, Director, CIMP, said, “The programme represents an important step towards developing professionally competent and responsible microfinance officers who can contribute to inclusive and sustainable financial services.”

Mr. Kumod Kumar, CEO, CIMP-BIIF, said, “We expect the programme to enhance the field officers’ credit appraisal, customer engagement and responsible recovery capabilities.”

Dr. Sunil Kumar, Associate Dean (Academics), CIMP added, “The programme has sought to bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and field realities, enabling FCOs to make better credit decisions and build stronger customer relationships.”