Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Appointed National Secretary of National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau

New Delhi, August 19, 2026:

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa has been appointed as the National Secretary of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), according to an official appointment letter issued by the organisation on August 19, 2026. The appointment recognises his dedicated efforts towards social welfare and the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRCCB, in its appointment letter, welcomed Dr. Bhargav Mallappa to the organisation and expressed the expectation that he would extend his sincere services towards its objectives. The organisation works towards the protection and promotion of human rights and crime prevention, with its stated activities guided by the Human Rights Protection Act, 1993, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Secretary, NHRCCB, said, “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility at the national level. I look forward to working with sincerity and commitment towards strengthening human rights awareness, social welfare and crime prevention. This appointment further motivates me to serve society and contribute meaningfully to the organisation’s objectives.”

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa will serve as National Secretary with effect from August 19, 2026. As per the appointment letter, issued under Reference No. NHRCCB/NT/5209, his appointment is valid for a period of one year from the date of joining. The organisation has also requested government officials, police officers and government agencies to extend cooperation to Dr. Bhargav Mallappa in his capacity as National Secretary.

Dr. Randhir Kumar, National President, NHRCCB, said, “Dr. Bhargav Mallappa’s appointment reflects our confidence in his commitment to social service and human rights. We believe his experience, dedication and sense of responsibility will add strength to the organisation’s efforts towards human rights protection, social welfare and crime prevention. We extend our best wishes to him and look forward to his meaningful contribution.”

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa’s appointment to the national-level position marks an important responsibility in his public and social service journey. The NHRCCB has conveyed its best wishes to him and expressed confidence that he will discharge his responsibilities with sincerity and contribute meaningfully towards the organisation’s stated objectives of human rights protection, social welfare and crime prevention.