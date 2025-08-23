Dr Birbal Jha Urges Youth to Sharpen Employability Skills at Sri Arvind Mahila College

Patna, August 23: Acclaimed author, social entrepreneur and founder of British Lingua, Dr Birbal Jha, addressed students of Sri Arvind Mahila College, Patna, as the chief guest at a seminar on Career Prospects and Employability Skills. The event was held under his national campaign Rise and Speak Up for India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, which he has launched from Bihar to empower youth with employability skills.

In his inspiring speech, Dr Jha stressed that communication skills are the foundation of all successful careers. “A degree may get you shortlisted, but it is your communication that gets you selected,” he told the gathering, drawing wide applause.

He reminded students that employability today is not defined merely by academic qualifications. “Degrees make you literate, but skills make you employable,” he said, underlining the need for communication, teamwork, adaptability, problem-solving and ethics.

Dr Jha explained that good communication is the ladder to “decent jobs” that ensure dignity, respect, and growth. “Employability is not just about getting a job, it is about earning dignity, respect, and a voice in society,” he observed.

Highlighting diverse career prospects, he pointed out that communication plays a decisive role in civil services, corporate jobs, academia, media, law, healthcare, entrepreneurship and even global opportunities. “If knowledge is power, communication is the switch that turns that power on,” he remarked.

Addressing young women in particular, he declared: “When a young woman finds her voice, she finds her freedom. When she communicates with clarity, she commands respect. And when she builds employability through communication, she not only secures her own future but uplifts her family and society.”

Dr Jha urged students to see communication as more than language proficiency. “Words are not just sounds — they are your wings. With them, you can rise above barriers and reach your destiny,” he said, motivating the youth to practice daily listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Touching upon ethics and values, he cautioned that “Employability without ethics is like a body without a soul. Your talent may get you hired, but only your values will keep you respected and retained.”

He also made a passionate appeal to the youth to prepare themselves for the challenges of a changing world. “Youth in our country do not lack talent; they only lack confidence and communication. Let us bridge this gap,” Dr Birbal urged.

Encouraging students to take ownership of their growth, Dr Jha added: “Don’t just prepare for interviews. Prepare for life.” He further reminded them that “Youth are not just the future of India — they are the present strength of India. If they rise today, the nation will rise tomorrow.”

The session concluded with a pledge by the students to hone their employability skills and become part of a skilled, ethical, and employable Bharat. Quoting his guiding motto, Dr Jha said: “Language for livelihood, culture for identity, and ethics for society.”

Through British Lingua, an institute of international repute, Dr Birbal Jha continues his mission to bridge the gap between education and employment and prepare India’s youth for a brighter tomorrow.