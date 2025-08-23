KLH Global Business School Hosts Finance and FinTech Summit on Disruptive Innovation for Sustainable Growth

Hyderabad, August 23, 2025: KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) successfully hosted the “Finance and FinTech Summit 2025: Disruptive Innovation for Sustainable Growth” at its Kondapur campus in Hyderabad. The summit brought together distinguished leaders from industry, academia, and startups, alongside enthusiastic student participants, to deliberate on the future of finance in the digital era.

Organized in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, the summit featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and student–industry interactions around the central theme: “Innovating Finance & FinTech: Towards a Smarter, Inclusive & Sustainable Future.”

The summit witnessed the participation of eminent speakers and thought leaders, including Mr. Ravi Tannuru, Founder, ProFinTech; Mr. Arardhi, Co-Founder, FastCollab, Hyderabad; Mr. Vinod Reddy Peddolla, IBU Head at Tech Mahindra; Mr. Yug Mallik, Associate Director, UnitedHealth Group; Mr. Nanduri Ravi Kumar, Former AGM, SBI and Financial Advisor; and Mr. Srinivasa Rao Aryasomayajula, Former CEO, Tata Exports. These distinguished experts shared insights on emerging areas such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, digital lending, cybersecurity, compliance automation, and sustainable finance, offering students valuable perspectives on the rapidly evolving FinTech ecosystem.

Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed-to-be University, emphasized the institution’s vision, stating, “We are committed to preparing future-ready leaders who can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Such summits not only showcase disruptive innovations but also create a platform where our students engage directly with industry pioneers, strengthening their global outlook and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Mr. Ahmad Khalid, Senior Executive Officer, Imarticus Learning, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with KLH Global Business School for this summit. The discussions and insights shared today reflect how academia and industry can work hand-in-hand to nurture talent and drive innovation in the FinTech ecosystem. Such initiatives are crucial for shaping a smarter, inclusive, and sustainable financial future.”

The day-long program featured thematic panel discussions, networking sessions, and a special student–industry interaction segment, culminating in a valedictory session. With active participation from BBA and MBA students, research scholars, and professionals, the summit served as a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

KLH GBS Finance and FinTech Summit 2025 was conducted seamlessly under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Anand Bethapudi, Dean of KLH-GBS, Conference chair, Dr. Madireddi S S V Srikumar and Convenor Dr. Vani, along with the dedicated support of faculty members, staff and students.