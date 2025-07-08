Goodbye to boring Exams…

Hyderabad, July 8, 2025: Exams usually bring tension, especially when it comes to Maths. But what if children wrote an exam while singing, dancing, and vibing to loud music? SIP Academy turned this imaginative idea into reality, and Hyderabad played host to this musical mathematics marvel!

As part of the 21st Telangana Regional Prodigy 2025, SIP Academy conducted a never-before-seen “Concentration Round” — where over 3,100 kids, aged 6 to 12, solved sums amidst upbeat background music, proving that focus has no volume limit.

Held at Classic Convention Three, Shamshabad, the mega contest saw 3,100 students from 70+ SIP centres across Telangana test their skills in abacus and mental arithmetic. The competition involved solving 200 sums in just 11 minutes, across multiple levels of expertise.

The competition has three unique rounds.

Abacus Round – For beginners using physical abacuses

Visual Round – Students imagined abacuses in the air, solving problems mentally

Concentration Round – The most exciting! Kids calculated while dancing and singing to loud music — and still stayed sharp.

The hall, filled with over 4,000 people including parents, volunteers, and 300+ invigilators, resembled a music festival — yet students stayed laser-focused. “It felt more like a celebration than an exam,” remarked one parent, amazed at the children’s calm amid chaos.

With a presence in 23 states, 1,000 centres, and over 10 lakh children trained in 22 years, SIP Academy is India’s largest children’s skill development organisation, with a global footprint in 11 countries. It holds five Limca Book of Records and is renowned for nurturing child prodigies with razor-sharp intellects.