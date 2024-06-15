IIM Ahmedabad to host in-person programme on ‘Strategies for Winning in International Markets’

Ahmedabad, India – June 15, 2024: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is set to host an in-person executive education programme titled ‘Strategies for Winning in International Markets’ from July 15 to 19, 2024. This intensive programme aims to equip business leaders and managers with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate and succeed in the global marketplace.

As businesses increasingly operate on an international scale, understanding the dynamics of global markets has become crucial. The programme, designed by IIM-A’s esteemed faculty, will cover a range of topics including market entry strategies, competitive analysis, international marketing, cross-cultural management, and global supply chain management. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions, case studies, and group discussions, fostering a collaborative learning environment.

The programme is open to senior executives, business owners, and managers who are looking to expand their business internationally or enhance their understanding of global market strategies. Participants will benefit from the insights of IIM-A’s experienced faculty, who bring a wealth of academic and practical knowledge to the classroom.

IIM-A, renowned for its academic excellence and leadership in management education, has consistently been at the forefront of developing innovative educational programmes that address contemporary business challenges. The ‘Strategies for Winning in International Markets’ programme is another testament to the institute’s commitment to providing cutting-edge education that meets the needs of modern business professionals.

Registration for the programme is currently open, and interested participants are encouraged to apply early due to limited seats. For more information and to register, visit the IIM Ahmedabad Executive Education website.

About IIM Ahmedabad:

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is a premier management institute in India, known for its rigorous academic programmes, distinguished faculty, and outstanding alumni network. Established in 1961, IIM-A has been instrumental in shaping the field of management education and research in India and globally.