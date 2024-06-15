Sony SAB’s Vanshaj Reaches One-Year Milestone

~ The cast celebrates the achievement, extends gratitude to the loyal audience ~

Mumbai, 14th June 2024: Sony SAB’s admired show ‘Vanshaj’ completes its one-year journey and emerges as a gripping family drama touching upon the battle for inheritance based on capabilities. Over the past year, viewers have been captivated by the show, watching the characters evolve and navigate family dynamics in their quest to achieve the leadership of the Mahajan empire. From power struggles to battles for justice, Vanshaj has expertly portrayed the highs and lows of human emotions, resonating deeply with audiences nationwide.

Vanshaj has grown into a gripping series with exciting character development. DJ’s (played by Mahir Pandhi) schemes have become more evil, adding to the suspense while Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) has changed from an emotional girl into a strong woman who counters up against DJ’s manipulative moves. As the show completes a year, fans are excitedly waiting for new surprises and twists, drawn in by its powerful storytelling and intense drama.

Mahir Pandhi as Digvijay Mahajan said “Vanshaj has been an extraordinary journey for me. Portraying DJ, a villainous character, has been an incredibly fulfilling experience, allowing me to explore new dimensions as an actor. It’s heartwarming to see the love and acceptance from our audience, even for a negative character like DJ. I take immense pride in being part of a show that has in the last year entertained viewers with its compelling storytelling.”

Anjali Tatrari as Yuvika Mahajan said “Challenging patriarchy and portraying Yuvika over the last year has been both rewarding and fulfilling. I think I have manifested this show, as three months before I stared shooting for Vanshaj, I had the opportunity to visit Rishikesh with my mother, and I prayed to Ganga Maa to call me back. It felt like a wish granted when signed the sow and learnt that the initial shoot for the show was scheduled in Rishikesh. Building Yuvika’s character from scratch has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience. The love and recognition from fans is overwhelming, and it’s heartening to know that people now recognize me as Yuvika.”

Puneet Issar as Bhanupratap Mahajan said “Vanshaj is like a rock among TV serials, standing tall and unshaken through all storms. As we celebrate one year of the show, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team, the co-actors and the entire crew. Playing Bhanupratap has been an incredible journey, and I am proud to be part of a show that consistently delivers powerful and engaging storytelling. Here’s to many more milestones and continued success!”

