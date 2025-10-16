ITM Skills University, India Signs MoU with University College Birmingham, UK to Offer Global Academic Pathways

Navi Mumbai, 16 Oct, 2025: In a significant step towards fostering international academic collaboration, University College Birmingham (UCB), United Kingdom, and ITM Skills University, India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in higher education, academic exchange, and student mobility. The MoU was officially signed on 11th October 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in transnational education between the two institutions.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of senior leadership from both universities. Representing University College Birmingham were Prof. Michael Harkin, Vice Chancellor and Principal; Mr. Mark Payne, Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services; Chef Adam Pickett, Senior Lecturer in Culinary Arts; Mr. Neil Hughes, Director of Estates; and delegates from the UCB India Office including Mr. Jasminder Khanna, Mr. Jaspreet Singh, Ms. Kavita Shah (Country Head), and Mr. Rohan Ashar (Head of Partnerships).

From ITM Skills University, the event was graced by Prof. Dr. R.S.S. Mani, Vice President – Institutional Development & Co-Founder, ITM Group of Institutions; Dr. Purva Tawade, Dean, ITM Institute of Hotel Management; Ms. Pallavi Magoo, Director – CSR & International Partnerships; Mr. Sagar Chitre, Head of Department, and Mr. Dhiraj Patil, Assistant Professor.

The MoU outlines the development of academic progression and credit transfer pathways, enabling students from ITM Skills University to begin their academic journey in India and complete their advanced years at University College Birmingham. UCB will recognize academic credits from ITM Skills University, allowing eligible students to earn a globally recognized degree upon successful completion of their studies.

The agreement also focuses on co-developing curricula to ensure a smooth academic transition and alignment of learning outcomes, assessment methods, and quality standards. In addition, both institutions will engage in faculty and academic staff exchange for teaching and collaborative research, while also organizing joint faculty development programmes including seminars, workshops, conferences, and guest lectures.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ms. Purva Tadwe, Dean ITM Institute of Hotel Management, ITM Skills University, said, “At ITM Skills University, we are committed to providing our students with a future-ready, global education. This MoU with University College Birmingham is a testament to our focus on internationalization and excellence in academic delivery. Together, we aim to empower students with the skills, exposure, and confidence to thrive in a global environment.”

The collaboration underscores the growing importance of international partnerships in education, offering Indian students access to world-class learning experiences and enhancing the global footprint of both institutions.