Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA) Announces Finale of Rockstar Chef Competition on November 27

~ The competition has travelled to 14 higher secondary schools across Goa, with school-level winners set to compete in Hot Kitchen and Bakery and Pastry categories

Panaji, October 2026: Bringing together aspiring young culinary talent from across Goa, the finale of the 3rd edition of the Rockstar Chef Competition, organised by Verna-based Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA) is scheduled to take place on November 27, 2026, at the college campus in Verna.

The competition aims to introduce students of higher secondary schools to the culinary profession, offering them a platform to explore their creativity, showcase their skills and gain exposure to the standards and practices of the professional food industry.

This year’s edition has travelled to 14 higher secondary schools across Goa, with students competing in two categories: Hot Kitchen and Bakery and Pastry. The participating institutions are M.E.F.’s Higher Secondary School of Science, Smt. Prabhavati Ankush Shirodkar Higher Secondary School, St. Theresa’s Higher Secondary School, St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Cuncolim United Higher Secondary School, Dr. K. B. Hedgewar Higher Secondary School, St. Alex Higher Secondary School, D.M.’s P.V.S. S.M. Kushe Higher Secondary School and Institute of Vocational Studies, St. Francis Xavier’s Higher Secondary School of Arts, Science and Commerce, Vasantrao Dempo Higher Secondary School, Manovikas English Medium School, People’s Higher Secondary School, Carmel Higher Secondary School, and Keshav Smruti Higher Secondary School.

Following the school-level rounds, two winners from each category at every participating school will advance to the grand finale. Commenting on the initiative, Subhasis Mandal, Principal, Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts, said, “The Rockstar Chef Competition is an opportunity to identify and encourage young culinary talent while giving students a glimpse into the possibilities within the culinary profession. By engaging with schools across Goa, we hope to spark curiosity, nurture creativity and help students recognise the potential of their interests and skills. We look forward to welcoming the finalists to our KCCA campus for a finale that celebrates their passion, effort and enthusiasm for the culinary arts.”

At the finale, participants will showcase their culinary abilities before a panel of judges. Their dishes will be evaluated on key criteria, including culinary technique, presentation, creativity and cleanliness, reflecting the skills and attention to detail required in professional kitchens.

The November 27 finale will bring the school-level winners together for a celebration of young culinary talent, creativity and the next generation of aspiring chefs in Goa.