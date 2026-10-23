From the vibrant Aahara Mela to on-ground experiences, Coca-Cola’s beverage portfolio adds to the spirit of Mysuru Dasara

MYSURU, India, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Mysuru’s Dasara 2026 celebrations draw to a close, Coca-Cola India together with its bottling partner Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), enhanced the festive experience through a series of on-ground activations, consumer engagements, and expanded retail touchpoints across the city. With a presence at Aahara Mela, Mysuru’s biggest food festival, the company made its beverages accessible at key gathering points, complementing the city’s food culture and festive traditions.

At Aahara Mela, over 150 food stalls offered visitors a diverse range of culinary choices, with Sprite and Coca-Cola featured prominently across the festival. The beverages complemented the food offerings, giving visitors an opportunity to pair their favourite drinks with the flavours on offer.

Adding a distinct food-led engagement to the festivities, Sprite X Spicy made its first on-ground appearance at Mysuru Dasara. Bringing together the heat of spicy food and the refreshing taste of Sprite, the activation invited visitors to explore the classic pairing of spice and refreshment during the festival.

Beyond Aahara Mela, Coca-Cola India extended its presence through branded horse carts, highway activations with Sprite and Rimzim for wall paintings and chilling centres across key locations and travel routes, including Chamundi Hills, Brindavan Gardens, the Mysuru Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park, and Srirangapatna. Sampling of Rimzim Zeera and Minute Maid tetra packs, alongside promotions for Sprite Lemon Mint, was also carried out to keep the visitors refreshed.

Desmond Nikhil Dsouza, Vice President – Integrated Operations (HCCB) & Commercial, Coca–Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “Festivals bring communities together through shared traditions, local experiences and moments of celebration. Our beverage portfolio and on-ground experiences add to the many ways people enjoy these occasions. Through our diverse beverage portfolio, on-ground presence and extensive bottling and distribution network, we seek to be part of these special occasions, while also recognizing the contribution of our local retailers and distribution channels who are integral to the festive ecosystem.”

Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca–Cola Beverages (HCCB), said, “Delivering a consistent consumer experience during a large-scale celebration such as Mysuru Dasara requires strong execution across our distribution network and close engagement with distributors and retail partners. Our focus is on ensuring product availability across relevant consumer touchpoints, backed by strong operational readiness and effective market execution to meet demand during the festive period.”

Through its presence at Mysuru Dasara, Coca-Cola India extended its beverage portfolio across the city’s festive and culinary landscape, while working alongside local retail partners to serve consumers and support the ecosystem that makes the celebrations possible.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of ‘Beverages For Life’ offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes’ range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people’s lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/from-the-vibrant-aahara-mela-to-on-ground-experiences-coca-colas-beverage-portfolio-adds-to-the-spirit-of-mysuru-dasara-302918064.html