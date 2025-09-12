Mody University of Science & Technology and Vyomini Social Foundation Sign MoU to Empower Students and Drive Rural Development

Mody University of Science & Technology has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vyomini Social Foundation, a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to entrepreneurship and sanitation hygiene. This collaboration will create a platform for students to engage in impactful community initiatives, blending academic learning with social responsibility.

Vyomini Social Foundation, registered with DIPP, MSME, and GEM, has been at the forefront of fostering entrepreneurship and promoting sanitation and hygiene practices among rural and marginalised communities. Through its flagship program “Campus Connect,” Vyomini is committed to building strong student engagement in nation-building activities.

As part of this partnership, students from Mody University will actively participate in various initiatives, including Village Development Projects, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion, the Vocal for Local Campaign, and Youth Empowerment Programs.

To kick off this collaboration, Mody University, in association with Vyomini Social Foundation, organised a community outreach program under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan – a Government of India initiative that engages higher education institutions in rural development. The program focused on menstrual hygiene awareness, career counselling, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle practices. Students directly interacted with rural communities, fostering awareness and contributing to sustainable development.

These initiatives will provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world challenges, encouraging them to design sustainable solutions, nurture entrepreneurial thinking, and create meaningful social impact.

Ms Prachi Kaushik, Founder & Director, Vyomini Social Foundation, said, “Through our Campus Connect program, we have empowered thousands of youth in areas such as skill development, rural entrepreneurship, spiritual growth, and sustainable sanitation. With this association with Mody University, we are hopeful of achieving new milestones in Rajasthan. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Shri Ashutosh Sir for his visionary leadership and for making his campus more period-friendly with the support of Vyomini.”

Mr Ashutosh Bhardwaj, President, Mody University of Science & Technology Formerly Dean, International Relations (S&T) & Professor, Department of Physics & Astrophysics, University of Delhi said “Engaging students in village development is very important as this help them to innovate products to support rural life challenges, also he emphasized that sanitation hygiene promotion is essential to understand at early age.

This collaborative effort emphasises the significance of empowering youth to take the lead in building a healthier, self-reliant, and inclusive society.

This MoU marks the beginning of a collaborative journey to not only enhance student growth but also to contribute to rural development and community well-being across Rajasthan and beyond.