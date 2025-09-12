Government of Maharashtra allots 100 acres to RRP Electronics Ltd., leading semiconductor player

Mumbai, September 12, 2025: RRP Electronics, a leading-edge powerhouse in semiconductors and backed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has secured 100 acres in Navi Mumbai as Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis presented Letter of Comfort for relocating a semiconductor fab from one of the world’s most established semiconductor companies in Sherman, Texas,

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister lauding the development said, “This allotment of land firmly positions Maharashtra at the heart of India’s Semiconductor Mission roadmap. Our government is fully committed to extending all necessary support; be it in infrastructure, policy facilitation or skill development to ensure the success of this initiative.

The establishment of such a facility will not only accelerate industrial growth but also create significant employment opportunities, strengthen local supply chains and reinforce Maharashtra’s leadership as a hub for high-technology manufacturing in India.”

Mr. Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics Ltd said, “We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and Honourable Chief Minister and his team for the continued encouragement and support towards enabling Maharashtra in taking pioneering initiatives for the semiconductor ecosystem. This acquisition is a landmark step in our journey to make India self-reliant in semiconductors.”

A year after the launch of Maharashtra’s first OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai, this marks a significant leap in RRP’s growth journey, as one of the region’s largest and most advanced fab facility with a capacity to produce 1.25 lakhs wafers per month. Together, these steps place Maharashtra and India at the forefront of the global semiconductor value chain.