NMIMS Chandigarh Hosts Hack-O-Mania 2.0, Showcasing Innovation in 30-Hour Hackathon

NMIMS Chandigarh successfully organized Hack-O-Mania 2.0, its flagship 30-hour hackathon, under the aegis of the School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) and led by the Matrix Club.

Centered around the theme “Building Intelligent Real-World Application Systems,” the event challenged participants to develop innovative solutions within a rigorous 30-hour on-site format. Students remained at the venue throughout, ensuring a highly competitive and immersive experience.

The hackathon witnessed participation from around 110 students across 20 teams representing institutions such as Chitkara University, Amity University, Punjab Engineering College, and Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology.

Industry relevance was a key highlight, with problem statements provided by corporate partners, including Caelius Consultancy, enabling participants to work on real-world challenges.

The event was conducted under the guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Jyotsna Singh, Campus Director, NMIMS Chandigarh and Associate Dean, STME. The student coordinators, Konark Jetly and Soumya Sharma, played a pivotal role in its successful execution.

Winners:

1st Place (₹10,000): Git Happens – Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

2nd Place (₹8,000): Bisleri – NMIMS Chandigarh

3rd Place (₹5,000): Runtime Terror – NMIMS Chandigarh

Hack-O-Mania 2.0 showcased innovation, technical excellence, and resilience, setting a new benchmark for future editions.