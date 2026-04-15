PANVIS STAR Robotic System Advances Remote Mechanical Thrombectomy Technology

Apr 15 (BNP): PANVIS STAR, a vascular interventional robotic system developed by Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co., Ltd. (abrobo), is being positioned as a major advancement in neurointerventional treatment for ischemic stroke.

Ischemic stroke remains a leading global health concern, with millions of new cases reported each year. Access to mechanical thrombectomy (MT), the standard treatment for large vessel occlusion, is often limited by uneven healthcare infrastructure, shortage of specialists, and procedural complexity.

The PANVIS STAR system is designed to address these challenges by enabling remotely controlled, high-precision thrombectomy procedures. In preclinical studies using an animal model of arterial occlusion, the system successfully completed the entire MT workflow, including vascular access, angiography, lesion navigation, device placement, and clot retrieval.

The robotic platform demonstrated coordinated control of multiple devices, including guiding catheters, microcatheters, and stent retrievers, enabling smooth and precise execution of the procedure. The intervention achieved complete vessel reopening, supported by sub-millimeter accuracy, force sensing, and haptic feedback.

Researchers say the technology could help reduce operator fatigue, improve procedural consistency, and expand access to advanced stroke treatment in regions with limited specialist availability.

The PANVIS STAR system represents a significant step forward in robotic-assisted neurointervention and the future of minimally invasive stroke care.