‘No Nasha Nation’ Message Reaches MCM DAV College as Hundreds of Students Take the Drug-Free Pledge

Chandigarh | August 5, 2026

Arya Yuva Samaj National President Yogi Suri called on young people to play an active role in building a drug-free India, urging them to “become the sword of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and destroy the demon of addiction.” He delivered the message as the Chief Guest at the ‘No Nasha Nation’ awareness programme organised during Induction Week 2026 by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Victory Against Drug Abuse (VADA) Club at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women (MCM), Chandigarh.

The programme aimed to make newly admitted students aware of the growing risks of substance abuse and digital addiction while encouraging them to lead disciplined, responsible and value-based lives. Mr Amanjeet Singh, IRS, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, attended as the Guest of Honour. Also present were Dr Anoop Kumar Vats, National Coordinator (Colleges), DAV College Managing Committee; Ms Mona Narang, Principal of MCM DAV College; and Mr Navdeep Singh, Deputy Director, Higher Education Department.

Welcoming the students, Yogi Suri said, “True freedom lies in learning to make the right and responsible choices.” He said drug abuse and digital addiction have become major challenges for young people, affecting their health, time, goals and future.

He said ‘No Nasha Nation’ is not just an anti-drug campaign but a national movement that encourages young people to choose discipline over addiction, purpose over distraction and values over temptation. He added that a drug-free India can only be achieved through the combined efforts of students, parents, teachers and society.

Using a simple analogy, Yogi Suri said that just as people stay away from a poisonous snake to avoid its venom, the safest way to avoid addiction is to stay away from drugs altogether. He said social evils must be addressed at an early stage before they become larger challenges. Calling drug abuse a national concern, he urged young people to face it with courage, determination and self-confidence. He added that values, self-discipline and the teachings of the Vedas provide protection against addiction.

Appealing to the students, Yogi Suri said, “Become the sword of Swami Dayanand Saraswati that destroys the demon of addiction.” He also said women have an important role in bringing positive change to families, society and the nation, and can contribute significantly to the goal of a drug-free India.

At the end of his address, Yogi Suri administered the ‘No Nasha Nation’ pledge to hundreds of students. They pledged to lead a drug-free life, encourage others to do the same and spread the campaign’s message in society. Arya Yuva Samaj also screened a short film highlighting the importance of a disciplined and value-based life.

Guest of Honour Mr Amanjeet Singh, IRS, spoke about the growing problem of drug abuse and addressed common misconceptions. He cautioned students that even a single instance of drug use can have long-term consequences. He said timely treatment and counselling can help people recover from addiction and encouraged those in need to seek support through the Tele-MANAS mental health helpline.

Dr Anoop Kumar Vats said ‘No Nasha Nation’ has become a nationwide movement and urged students to take its message to their families, friends and communities and become ambassadors of the campaign.

During the programme, the college presented IQAC scholarships to students who performed well at Panjab University. Students also staged a street play on the impact of drug abuse. Acting Principal Ms Neena Sharma said such programmes help develop social responsibility, moral values and positive thinking among students. She expressed confidence that initiatives like ‘No Nasha Nation’ would continue to encourage young people to become responsible citizens and contribute to nation-building.