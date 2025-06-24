Noida International University Hosts Educators’ Meet & Felicitation Ceremony in Jaunpur

24th June 2025: Noida International University (NIU) hosted a grand Educators Meet and Felicitation Ceremony in Jaunpur. The event, held at UTSAV Hotel in Jaunpur, brought together some of the most respected education leaders, educators, and school principals from the region to discuss the future of education and to honor those contributing significantly to academic development.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Santosh Singh Vats, President, Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, Jaunpur, whose presence made the event truly meaningful. He said, “I am thankful for being a part of this event. The tireless efforts in strengthening the educational ecosystem at the regional level are a great initiative to empower teachers and uplift students. The role of education as a driving force for social transformation and the vision of these events in academic progress across all corners of the country are great for a noble cause.

Guest of Honour Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh, Principal, & Shri Atul Singh, President – Primary Teachers’ Association, Karanja Kala, District Vice President – Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association Jaunpur, were also felicitated for their commitment to educational leadership and their long-standing service in shaping young minds with discipline and vision. Special emphasis was on acknowledging the decades of service in shaping young minds and supporting teacher welfare. Their presence was sincerely appreciated as a symbol of dedication and continuous contribution to grassroots education.

Prominent educationists such as Dr. Vinay Kumar The Director Academics Naval’s National Academy Group of Schools Gorakhpur Coordinator, Bar Council of India (cell), Dr. Brijesh Kumar Pathak, District President (AIPA) Jaunpur, and Dr. Pankaj Singh, Principal, Sant Gurupaf Sambhav Ram Academy, Jaunpur, were also present in the event. They were honored for their exceptional roles in academic administration and mentoring students. They highlight the role of education in building a strong nation.

The event featured interactive sessions on educational innovation, youth opportunities, and teacher recognition, highlighting how Noida International University continues to promote higher education and talent development beyond metropolitan boundaries.