Logile Opens Global Innovation Center in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 24.06.2025: Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Hon’ble Minister of Electronics and IT, Government of Odisha inaugurated the new Global Innovation Center of Logile, a global leader in retail optimization and supply chain solutions in Bhubaneswar. This expansion highlights Logile’s commitment to technological innovation and Odisha’s emergence as a key destination for global tech investment.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Hon’ble Minister of Electronics and IT, Government of Odisha, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to becoming a frontrunner in the AI revolution. Addressing a gathering, he announced, “Our AI policy has been approved by the state cabinet, marking a significant step toward positioning Odisha as a leader in artificial intelligence. We are also actively working to establish the state as a FinTech hub.” He extended an open invitation to investors worldwide to be part of Odisha’s transformative economic story.

Speaking at the event, Shri Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Odisha, outlined the state’s ambitious plans to elevate Bhubaneswar as a leading IT destination. “Our vision is to attract a new IT company to Bhubaneswar every single day,” he stated.

Discussing Logile’s upcoming expansion, Shri Dev emphasized, “Logile is committed to world-class excellence, not just cost efficiency. They will soon establish their own campus here, and the government will provide full support to facilitate this growth.”

The new center will focus on developing cutting-edge retail solutions using cloud-native SaaS platforms, including AI-driven supply chain execution, store-level inventory planning, workforce management, and generative AI-powered retail tools. These innovations will leverage NVIDIA GPU architecture to enhance forecasting accuracy and enable smarter retail operations.

Mr Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile, expressed pride in establishing the center in his home state: “This facility represents our vision for innovation and our commitment to Odisha’s growth as a technology hub. We are excited to create high-quality jobs and collaborate with the local talent pool to build world-class retail solutions.”

The center will offer career opportunities in cloud-native development, AI/ML, data engineering, DevOps, UI/UX design, and project management, attracting professionals from across India and beyond. Bhubaneswar’s thriving tech ecosystem, lower cost of living, and strong talent retention make it an ideal location for Logile’s expansion.

Mr Mishra added, “We’re creating a ‘Made in Odisha’ success story that will serve retailers worldwide. We invite skilled professionals to join us in shaping the future of retail technology.”

Special Secretary (IT&E) Shri Manas Panda and Mr Subhasis Pattnaik, India Head, Logile graced the occasion and highlighted exponential growth in state IT sector and how Odisha transformed into a major IT hub of the country.

Company has choosen Bhubaneswar for this Development Centre as it offers a compelling value proposition for technology professionals: a vibrant quality of life, an emerging innovation ecosystem, a strong and stable talent pool, lower attrition rates compared to Tier-I cities, and a significantly lower cost of living—all fostering a superior work-life balance. As one of the first global enterprise software companies to establish a large presence in the city, Logile is committed to creating a lasting, positive impact on the region.