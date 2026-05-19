Rouble Nagi Meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

London, May 19: Rouble Nagi, the winner of the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026, met His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in a special interaction celebrating excellence in education.

The meeting highlighted Nagi’s contributions to teaching and social impact through education-driven initiatives that have positively influenced communities and learners.

During the interaction, King Charles III acknowledged the importance of dedicated educators in shaping future generations and supporting inclusive and transformative learning environments.

Nagi’s recognition at the Global Teacher Prize has brought international attention to innovative teaching practices and grassroots educational efforts aimed at empowering students.

The engagement at Buckingham Palace is seen as a significant honour, reflecting global appreciation for outstanding contributions in the field of education.