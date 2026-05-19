PNB Housing Finance Launches “Know Your Financial Pitch” Cricket-Themed Campaign

Bangalore, May 19 : It’s the high-energy cricket season where every match, every run, and every shot can change the game.

Bringing together India’s cricket frenzy and home ownership aspirations, PNB Housing Finance has launched an interactive cricket-themed microsite – “Know Your Financial Pitch” – designed to make home loan planning more engaging, intuitive and relatable for customers.

When it comes to buying a home, it is important to understand your loan eligibility and affordability, as it helps you plan your finances accordingly. From evaluating “opening strength” (monthly income) and “support in the pavilion” to understanding other “tournaments” already in play (existing EMIs), the platform transforms financial planning into an immersive match-day experience.

What the microsite offers:

Instant home loan eligibility insights

Affordability assessment in a simplified format

Cricket-inspired interactive customer journey

Mobile-first, easy-to-share digital experience

A fun and engaging alternative to traditional financial tools

Designed to resonate with digitally-savvy consumers during peak cricket season, the initiative reflects PNB Housing Finance’s continued focus on innovative customer engagement and accessible financial planning.