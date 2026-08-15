Shakti Foundation Expands ‘Pumping Life’ to Empower Young Minds through Education

Indore, Aug 15: On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, SEVA Shakti Foundation Charitable Trust, the CSR arm of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, announced the launch of the Shakti Centre of Excellence at Main Road, Sindoda, Village Rangwasa, Rau, Indore. The mission-driven education initiative aims to identify and nurture talented students from economically weaker backgrounds and enable them to pursue their aspirations in medicine and engineering.

At Shakti Pumps, “Pumping Life” is more than a campaign it reflects the company’s belief in creating a meaningful flow of opportunity, wellbeing and progress in the communities it serves. Through SEVA Shakti Foundation Charitable Trust, this philosophy extends beyond the company’s core business, transforming the idea of “Pumping Life” into a commitment to selfless service, compassion and sustainable community development.

SEVA, meaning selfless service, is at the heart of Shakti’s CSR efforts. Just as Shakti’s pumps enable the continuous flow of water that sustains life, SEVA strives to create a continuous flow of healthcare, education, employment generation, renewable energy, water conservation and social welfare, helping communities become healthier, stronger and more self-reliant.

The initiative reflects Shakti Pumps’ larger philosophy that true success is measured not only by business growth but also by the positive and lasting impact an organisation creates in society. Through the Centre of Excellence, SEVA aims to provide deserving students with access to quality education, experienced faculty and a supportive academic ecosystem that can help them compete with the best.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, with more than four decades of engineering experience, has built its reputation through innovation in water and energy solutions and is recognised for its pioneering work in stainless-steel pumping technology and solar pumping solutions. The company has evolved from its core expertise in pumps into a broader clean-energy and water-management solutions provider, with a growing presence across India and international markets. Its commitment to innovation and sustainability is complemented by initiatives aimed at creating opportunities for communities and the next generation.

The Shakti Centre of Excellence will provide selected students with 100% scholarship support, including zero tuition fees and free study material. The programme will combine structured classroom learning with regular test series, performance tracking, daily practice problems, personal mentorship and career guidance.

The Centre is designed for Class 10, 11 and 12 Science students and NEET/JEE aspirants, with a particular focus on academically strong students from economically weaker backgrounds who demonstrate the commitment and potential to excel. A key strength of the initiative is its experienced academic team, comprising educators with extensive experience in competitive examination preparation and associations with leading coaching institutions. The faculty brings expertise across Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, supported by structured academic planning, regular assessments and personalised mentoring to help students build a strong foundation for NEET and JEE examinations.

The Centre will operate from a dedicated campus featuring smart classrooms and a focused learning environment. Selected students will also have access to an on-campus residential facility with accommodation and food, enabling them to concentrate on their academic preparation in a supportive ecosystem.

Mr. Ankit Patidar, Director, Shakti Group, said, “At Shakti, we believe that the foundation of a strong and progressive nation is built by empowering its people with the right opportunities. Just as our business journey has been driven by innovation, perseverance and the pursuit of excellence, we want to bring the same values to our approach towards education. The Shakti Centre of Excellence is our endeavour to ensure that a student’s potential is not limited by their economic circumstances. By providing access to quality coaching, experienced faculty and mentorship, we hope to help young students pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, engineers and future contributors to the nation.” Mrs. Indira Patidar, Director, Shakti Foundation, added, “Education has the power to transform not just an individual life, but an entire family and community. Through the Shakti Centre of Excellence, our aim is to identify deserving young talent and create an environment where students can learn, grow and realise their potential without the burden of coaching fees. This initiative is an important step in our CSR journey towards creating meaningful and sustainable social impact. We hope that the students who benefit from this programme will not only achieve their own aspirations but, in time, become a source of inspiration and opportunity for others.”

Admission to the Centre will be based on a scholarship test followed by a personal interview. With limited seats to ensure individual attention, the selection process will focus on identifying students with academic potential, commitment and a genuine aspiration to excel.

The Shakti Centre of Excellence is part of SEVA’s broader CSR vision of empowering communities through education and opportunity. The initiative complements the Foundation’s focus areas of healthcare, education, employment generation, renewable energy, water conservation and social welfare, with the objective of creating positive and sustainable impact in and around Indore.

By bringing together scholarships, experienced faculty, mentorship, technology-enabled learning, residential support and continuous performance tracking, the Foundation aims to create a sustainable platform through which talented young people can access opportunities that can change the trajectory of their lives. The initiative carries forward Shakti’s belief that “Pumping Life” means more than enabling the flow of water it means creating a continuous flow of opportunity, empowerment and progress.