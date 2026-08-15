“Playing With Purpose”, New Eurosport Show Hosted by Dr. Payal Kanodia Uncovers the Untold Journeys Behind India’s Sporting Icons

Presented in association with M3M Foundation and created by LegaXy Studio, the series premieres August 15 at 8 PM with football legend Bhaichung Bhutia as its first guest

New Delhi, Aug 15 – Every sporting career is driven by something deeper than achievements and accolades. Behind every milestone lies a purpose, a choice, a belief, and a journey that shapes the athlete and defines their career.

Bringing this perspective to the forefront is “Playing With Purpose,” a new show in association with M3M Foundation, hosted by Dr. Payal Kanodia and created by LegaXy Studio. The show premieres on August 15 at 8 PM, exclusively on Eurosport, with a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM. The first episode features former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, followed by a line-up of accomplished athletes from different sporting disciplines. Each episode will bring a new athlete, a new journey and a new perspective to audiences, every Saturday at 8 PM.

“Playing With Purpose” looks beyond the conventional narrative of sporting success to explore the purpose behind a career. It delves into the motivations, choices, experiences, challenges, and perspectives that shape an athlete’s journey, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the person behind the career.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Promoter, M3M Group; Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India; and Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “Every athlete’s journey is shaped by moments that never make it to the scoreboard, the doubts they overcame, the choices they made and the purpose that kept them going. Through ‘Playing With Purpose,’ we wanted to create a space for these stories to be told with honesty and depth, so that audiences don’t just celebrate the achievement, but understand the journey behind it. It has been a privilege to have these conversations with athletes who have shaped Indian sport, and I hope this show inspires viewers to find and follow their own sense of purpose.” Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, LegaXy, said,“Playing With Purpose goes beyond sporting achievements to tell the human stories behind our athletes, their challenges, choices and purpose. With M3M Foundation, we aim to bring audiences closer to the people behind the champions, in a simple, honest and meaningful way.”

At the heart of the show are conversations that explore what drives athletes beyond the spotlight, what made them choose their path, what shaped their journey, what kept them going, and how their experiences have influenced the careers they built.

Hosted by Dr. Payal Kanodia, Promoter, M3M Group, Chairperson, Paralympics Committee of India, and Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, “Playing With Purpose” brings a thoughtful and engaging perspective to these journeys, creating a space where accomplished athletes can reflect on their careers and the purpose that has guided them along the way.

The association with M3M Foundation reflects a shared vision of highlighting stories that go beyond sporting achievements and celebrate purpose, perseverance, and the journeys that inspire. LegaXy Studio, which has created the show, brings its expertise in sports storytelling to develop a format centred on the human journey behind sporting careers.

Playing with Purpose” premieres August 15 at 8 PM, exclusively on Eurosport, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM.