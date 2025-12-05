SIAM Concludes 11th Safe Mobility Inter-School Competition and Annual Teachers’ Meet on Road Safety Education

Mumbai, Dec 05th: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) today concluded the week-long 11th Safe Mobility Inter-School Road Safety Competition and its Annual Teachers’ Meet, reinforcing its commitment to promoting road safety awareness among students and educators.

Under its ‘सुरक्षित सफर (Safe Journey)’ initiative, SIAM continues to advance impactful road safety education and awareness programmes with strong CSR support from Suzuki Motorcycle. SIAM organised 11th edition of the “Safe Mobility” Inter-School Competition in association with Gyan Mandir Public School, reaching over 500 schools across New Delhi and engaging more than 2000 students. On this occasion, a Special Workshop on Road Safety was also conducted in association with Hindustan Times for school teachers that saw participation of over 400 educators. The initiative encouraged students to contribute ideas that promote traffic discipline, safer streets, and community awareness. SIAM also felicitated the winners of this year’s competition during the event. Aligned with the Government’s ‘Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha’ campaign, SIAM continues to strengthen its efforts toward building safer roads and responsible mobility among young citizens.

Mr. Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director of SIAM, implored that,” In line with the ‘Surkahsit Safar’ vision, SIAM has worked to shape road safety mindsets with strong support from schools and teachers, and through structured modules introduced with MoRTH and the Ministry of Education. As India becomes a leading auto market on the road to ‘Viksit Bharat’, road fatalities remain a major concern, 1% of global vehicles but 178,000 deaths last year. A collective behavioural shift is essential for safer mobility.” On this occasion, Mr. Alok Jaitley, President, SAFE mentioned, “Road safety is not just about statistics as every number is a life and a family impacted. This initiative places education at the core, because when good habits start early in schools, they influence entire households. Discipline practised daily creates responsible road users. Through this program, we aim to build that culture by engaging students, empowering teachers and strengthening the message of safe mobility across communities.” Mrs. Rajesh Bano Preeya, Principal, Gyan Mandir Public School said, “Parents often tell us their children now remind them not to jump signals or break traffic rules. This shift in awareness among students is a strong sign that road safety education is beginning to influence families as well.” Mrs. Swarnima Luthra, Principal, ASN Sr. Sec. School, New Delhi said, “We have introduced positive reinforcement practices to encourage parents to follow basic safety norms, such as wearing helmets. When children see these habits being embraced both at home and in school, it strengthens their understanding of responsible behaviour and builds a lasting culture of safety.”

Mr. Madhur Agarwal, Circulation Head, HT Media, Delhi NCR, Hindustan Times, was also present at the occasion, along with Mr. Sarada Rout, Manager – Corporate Planning, Suzuki Motorcycle India Ltd., and Ms. Meenakshi Kukreja, Director, SIAM.

The SAFE Mobility inter-school competitions organised since 2015 with the support of Gyan Mandir Public School, New Delhi has engaged thousands of students through creative activities promoting responsible mobility. The annual inter-school event offers a dynamic platform for students to explore road safety themes and advocate safer mobility practices. With over 20 competitions, ranging from E-Poster Making, Jingle Creation, Logo Designing, Presentations, Brochure Designing, Short Films, and Photography, the initiative encourages students to think critically about responsibility, awareness, and the impact of safe mobility on families, communities, and the society at large.