National, 24th January 2025 –The University of Southampton Delhi is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vishal Talwar as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr. Pritesh Zaveri as Director for Recruitment, Marketing & Admissions. These key leadership appointments represent an important step in the efforts to establish a strong presence in India and foster excellence in both academic and operational delivery.

Dr. Vishal Talwar brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership, innovation, and academic excellence. Prior to this role, he served as Director & Head of Campus and Professor of Marketing at the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad . He has also held senior leadership positions at BML Munjal University (BMU), including Dean of the School of Management and Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship. His academic journey spans globally recognised institutions such as SP Jain School of Global Management and the London School of Economics.

A prolific academic, Dr. Talwar has made substantial contributions to global research, publishing in various journals including the prestigious FT 50 list. His scholarly contributions extend to books, and presentations at top-tier international conferences such as the Academy of Management Conference, American Marketing Association Summer Conference, British Academy of Management, and INFORMS Marketing Sciences.

Mr. Pritesh Zaveri brings significant experience in student recruitment, marketing, and programme management. Prior to joining the University of Southampton Delhi, he served as Director of Admission Outreach at Flame University. He also held the position of Head of Student Recruitment at SP Jain School of Global Management, where he played a key role in enhancing student outreach and institutional development.

Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement at the University of Southampton commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Vishal Talwar and Mr. Pritesh Zaveri. The University of Southampton Delhi will be the first comprehensive international campus in India. It will foster academic collaboration and bring an international dimension to the Indian higher education system. Our proven approach develops world-class, work-ready graduates with specialist and transferable skills that will enhance India’s fast-growing knowledge economy. With their leadership, we are accelerating our vision and making remarkable progress in positioning University of Southampton Delhi as a top-tier institution in India.” Dr. Vishal Talwar, Chief Operating Officer, University of Southampton Delhi said: “I am delighted to join the University of Southampton Delhi at this exciting juncture. University of Southampton Delhi promises to be an enriched global learning experience for students. Set within a purpose-built, safe and technologically advanced campus in Gurgaon, it will have a strong focus on academic rigour, as well as holistic development. The Delhi NCR region provides a great platform for networking, industry engagement and career transformation. A carefully curated approach will provide our students with hands-on experience and real-world insights, thus enabling more robust career readiness.”

With these appointments, the University is set to elevate its academic reputation, foster stronger industry collaborations, and develop graduates equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. As one of the top 100 institutions globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025, it continues to inspire a vibrant community of over 25,000 students from more than 135 countries, shaping the future of higher education.