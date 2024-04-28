XIM University, Bhubaneswar Hosts its 8th Undergraduate Convocation Ceremony

Rekindle Curiosity for good life: Mr. Sonam Wangchuk

XIM University, Bhubaneswar organized its eighth convocation on 27th April 2024 with great elan and grandeur. 421 undergraduate students were conferred with degrees in their respective disciplines. The undergraduate convocation ceremony stands as a pinnacle moment in the academic journey of every student in the University.

It is a celebration of years of hard work, dedication, and achievement. XIM University, Bhubaneswar has emerged as a leading institution dedicated to fostering academic excellence, ethical leadership, and social responsibility and this convocation represents another triumph in the journey of shaping yet another cohort of young minds.

This year, the University was honored to host Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, the visionary Indian figure renowned for his innovative solutions and dedication to social change as the Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker. Trained as a mechanical engineer, Mr. Wangchuk has dedicated the past three decades to pioneering education reform. He stands as an Indian engineer, entrepreneur, and advocate for transformative change in education. He is the founder of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL)which aims to encourage learning via the practical application of knowledge. In 1988, he along with his peers established The Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) with the mission of providing support to Ladakhi children and youth, particularly those labeled as academic underachievers, by offering training and educational opportunities. In his address, he emphasised that one needs to be a Problem – Solver. The world is full of problems and if you can solve them, you are a true leader. The three pillar’s of a successful and purposeful life is Curiosity, Empathy and Spirit of Initiative. He ended the speech on a very motivating note: Take initiative, gain experience, this leads to more confidence and ultimately leads to success. Ms. Gitanjali JB who is the co-founder, CEO and Dean of HIAL was also present for the event. She is an alumna of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, Batch of 1996.

Among the eminent dignitaries present were Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, XIM University, Fr. S. AntonyRaj S.J., Registrar, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, XIM University, Prof. Andrew Dutta, Acting Controller of Examination, Deans of different schools and officials of XIM University. A few distinguished Board Members also honoured the occasion with their presence.

Prof. Sutapa Pati, Dean –School of Sustainability welcomed all the students, parents, dignitaries, and guests.

Father Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor of XIM University, extended gratitude to Mr. Sonam Wangchuk for gracing the event and addressing the university stakeholders.

The Chief Guest presented Medals for Academic Excellence to the top-rank holders from various schools. The event ended on a successful note with the vote of thanks delivered by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., the Registrar.