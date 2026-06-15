Akshay Kumar Rescues a Man Dressed as a Gorilla at Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Launch – Here’s What Happened Akshay Kumar Turns a Real Hero at Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Launch Event! Comes to the Rescue of a Man Dressed as a Gorilla On June 11, the whole of Welcome To The Jungle united under one roof for the grand trailer launch of the much-awaited comedy caper.

The trailer launch set, built on a budget of Rs.1.50 crore, featured a jungle theme and a waterfall. The magnum event was graced by Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek and Shreyas Talpade among others. The event was memorable, however, it took an unexpected turn when a man dressed as a Gorilla needed an immediate rescue.

While an ongoing segment, Rajpal Yadav, who was addressing the audience, stopped midway when Akshay Kumar stood up from his seat and walked over to the edge of the stage and pointed out at a man dressed as a gorilla, who seemed unsteady. Kumar asked the man to take off his mask to avoid suffocation. As suggested, he did. It turned out that his heart rate was low. Akshay, who saved his day by suggesting to take off the mask, walked back to his seat and joined the cast.

Meanwhile, the rollicking trailer of Welcome To The Jungle has received incredibly wholesome responses from the audience as it struck the right chord of nostalgia and served several laugh-out-loud moments. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together a formidable ensemble including, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali. An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle gears up for a theatrical storm on June 26, 2026.