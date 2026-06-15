IndiaFirst Life’s “Ek Shaam Papa Ke Naam” Urges You to Know Your Father, Not Just His Sacrifices

Conceptualized by The Womb, the campaign unfolds through a poignant film directed by Shujaat Saudagar and starring Avinash Tiwary

Mumbai, 15 June 2026: IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life) has launched “Ek Shaam Papa Ke Naam,” a heartfelt Father’s Day campaign inviting children to pause, look beyond the provider, and rediscover their fathers as individuals.

Conceptualized by The Womb and produced by Good Morning Films, ‘Ek Shaam Papa Ke Naam’ comes alive through a moving film directed by Shujaat Saudagar, featuring Avinash Tiwary. For generations, fathers have expressed love through responsibility — by protecting, providing, and putting their families first. But in carrying this weight, their own dreams, stories, fears, and feelings often remain unheard. “Ek Shaam Papa Ke Naam” shines a light on this quiet distance and encourages children to truly know the person behind the provider.

Rooted in IndiaFirst Life’s brand promise ‘Zimmedariyaan Humse Baantiye, Halka Lagega’ the campaign is another step in the brand’s journey of lightening the burden of the family’s provider. As a brand that puts fathers first, IndiaFirst Life urges children to put Papa first by giving him the space to share his own stories and making him feel a little lighter too.

Subhankar Sengupta, Chief Marketing Officer, IndiaFirst Life said “At IndiaFirst Life, we believe security goes beyond financial protection. It is also about the strength of the relationships we nurture. Fathers are often the silent pillars of our lives. They are seen for what they do, not for who they are. And, over time, this becomes their identity. Through the powerful storytelling of ‘Ek Shaam Papa Ke Naam’, we want to inspire families to pause, reconnect, and put their #FathersFirst and make them feel light. Because sometimes, the moments we miss become the stories we never get to hear.”

Gunjan Gaba, Senior Creative Partner, The Womb, said “On Father’s Day, enough brands talk about glorifying fathers, and many of those messages pass by like ships in the dark. As a brand that stands for the breadwinner, we started with a simple observation: many of us know our fathers only as fathers. He is often the first one out of the house and the last one back, spending a lifetime providing for his family while quietly remaining unknown as a person to the very people he loves. We chose to tell this through a story of regret. Because one man’s regret can become a reminder to many: don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Shujaat Saudagar, Film Director, Good Morning Films said, “Don’t wait for memories to become questions. This regret of not spending that time to get to know the man one calls father, is what resounded with me. The endeavour was to create a narrative that is stark in its emotional anchoring. Collaborating with the teams at Womb and IndiaFirst Life was an amazing experience. And to re-unite with Avinash Tiwary, who so beautifully captured the emotional essence with his powerful performance in the film.”

The campaign will be amplified across digital platforms, social media, and other integrated platforms during Father’s Day.

Watch the Campaign Here: https://youtu.be/9fVdZSzmSTU