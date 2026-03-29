Arbaaz Patel reveals if his game would have been different if he entered ‘The 50’ solo

Mumbai, March 29: Arbaaz Patel, who was seen with Nikki Tamboli in the reality show “The 50”, talked about whether his game would have been different if he had entered the show solo.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Arbaaz explained that when one is playing solo, he does not have any fear. However, when one is with a partner, they have to look out for each other.

He was questioned, “You entered the show with Nikki Tamboli, which created instant buzz. Was this planned or an organic bond?”

Arbaaz replied to this saying, “We were called as a couple. We attended meetings together, and our entry was planned that way. People liked seeing us together, so we entered together”.

When asked, “Many contestants saw you as an alliance from the beginning. Did that perception affect your game?” Arbaaz pointed out that the game itself was based on alliances.

“Once we entered, we realized that. But both of us have strong personalities. She puts forward her points, and I put forward mine. There are differences at times, but that’s natural in any game”, he explained.

Arbaaz also shared whether he believes having a partner was ever a disadvantage.

He said, “I will never call it a disadvantage. For me, it is always an advantage.”

“We make each other stronger. If I get stuck somewhere, she helps me, and if she gets stuck, I help her. That’s why people call us a strong couple,” added Arbaaz.

He was also asked, “If you had entered solo, do you think your game would have been different?”

To this, Arbaaz replied, “Yes, it would have been different. When you enter solo, you play without any fear. But when you have a partner, you also have to look out for each other. She saves me, and I try to save her. So the approach changes, but the core of the game remains the same.”

–IANS