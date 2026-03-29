Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal groove on original disco dancer Mithun’s tunes

Mumbai, March 29: Beloved Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen grooving on original disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty’s tunes in their latest social media post.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tapped a foot together on the “Zindagi meri dance dance” track from Mithun’s 1987 outing “Dance Dance”.

Being his chaotic self, Zaheer started doing his own steps, which prompted Sonakshi to say, “Why can’t you dance like a normal human being?”.

Later, the two started moving in sync, concluding the fun clip.

Posting the video on the photo-sharing app, Sonakshi wrote on his IG, “Dancing to our own tunes (sic).”

Reacting to the post, one of the users penned, “So cute I love it how they were vibe with eachother”.

Another one shared, “I love whatever is wrong w them”.

Sonakshi and Zaheer do not miss even a single opportunity to pull pranks on one another. However, this joking around has left Sonakshi with a constant fear.

Consistently worried about what husband Zaheer might do next, Sonakshi has developed ‘Prakophobia’, an example of which was seen in her recent social media post.

The video showed Sokanshi entering her house. However, she suddenly stopped at the gate, suspecting Zaheer had planned another prank on her.

Seeing that Zaheer has kept the camera on, Sonakshi even asked him, “What are you doing?”. To this, he replied, “Nothing, just come”.

Still in doubt, Sonakshi keeps on asking Zaheer, who tells her again and again that he has not done anything.

A suspicious Sonakshi even takes a quick look around to check if everything is ok while standing at the door.

As Zaheer says, “Trust me”, Sonakshi said that she does not trust him when it comes to playing pranks.

Seeing Sonakshi in a paranoid state, Zaheer could not help himself and burst into laughter.

–IANS