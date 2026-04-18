Arjun Punj marks his TV comeback as the free-spirited Diggy in Sony SAB’s Yaadein

Sony SAB’s Yaadein, which has been winning hearts with its emotionally rich narrative, is set to bring in a refreshing new dynamic with the entry of actor Arjun Punj. Marking his return to television after over a decade, Arjun’s comeback brings with it a wave of nostalgia and excitement for audiences.

Arjun will be seen essaying the role of Diggy, Srishti’s (Gulki Joshi) love interest, a character that brings a distinct warmth and emotional depth to the narrative. An artist at heart, Diggy is someone who finds beauty in the smallest moments and celebrates life in an organic, unfiltered way. Easy-going, expressive, and instinctively empathetic, he wears his heart on his sleeve and embraces relationships with honesty. A complete contrast to the intense and structured personality of Dr. Dev, played by Iqbal Khan, Diggy’s free–spirited and spontaneous nature adds a refreshing balance to the story.

Speaking about his role, Arjun Punj shares, “Coming back to television after so many years feels both exciting and emotional. What drew me to Yaadein and to Diggy as a character is how real and unfiltered he is. He doesn’t try to fix everything or be a hero in the conventional sense; he simply chooses to stand by the people he loves. There’s a certain honesty and warmth in that, which I found very refreshing. Diggy sees beauty in the little things, in people, in moments and that’s something I personally connect with as well. I’m really looking forward to audiences meeting him and being a part of this beautiful journey.”

Tune in to watch Yaadein, every Monday to Saturday at 8 PM, only on Sony SAB