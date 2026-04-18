Bangla ZEE5 Unveils The First Look Of Its Upcoming Revenge Drama ‘Taarkata’

Kolkata, Apr 18: Bangla ZEE5 has revealed the first look of its upcoming web series Taarkata, a Revenge story that blends action with dark humour. Directed by Samik Roy Chowdhury, the series brings together a notable ensemble cast and an engaging narrative that explores memory, crime, revenge and the complexities of the human mind.

The first look of the series shed light on the characters played by Vikram Chatterjee, Priyanka Sarkar, Meiyang Chang, Joydip Mukherjee among others. The looks offered a glimpse into the world of Taarkata, which is expected to bring together an interesting mix of characters and storytelling.

The film follows the journey of an ex-cop who returns to his hometown under complicated circumstances to investigate a mysterious death that may be connected to his suppressed past. As the investigation unfolds, the narrative gradually reveals layers of memories, relationships and hidden truths that begin to connect the present events with fragments of the past. The story moves through a world where personal history, unresolved conflicts and buried secrets intersect with a complex investigation.

The series also marks an important milestone as it is the first production venture by Vikram Chatterjee under the banner Vikram Chatterjee Films. Another highlight of the project is Meiyang Chang’s first Bengali venture, adding a new dimension to the collaboration. The coming together of actors from different backgrounds further strengthens the ensemble and adds variety to the overall narrative.

In the series, Vikram Chatterjee plays the role of Agni, a once well-known cop whose life has taken an unexpected turn. Priyanka Sarkar appears as Chhanda, someone who understands death clinically but hasn’t accepted its emotional weight, while Meiyang Chang takes on the role of Dodo, Dodo resents himself as progressive, philanthropic, and modern—hiding extreme sadism beneath charm and intelligence. He doesn’t see himself as evil; he sees himself as evolution. The series will also feature Joydip Mukherjee as Ashok Chowdhury, Satyam Bhattacharya as Bumba Bagchi and Ayush Das as Tintin.

With an interesting mix of experienced actors and fresh collaborations, Taarkata aims to present a new narrative style for audiences on Bangla ZEE5. The series brings together a distinctive storyline, layered characters and a talented cast under the direction of Samik Roy Chowdhury. With its first look now unveiled, Taarkata has already generated curiosity among viewers, and will be streamed soon on Bangla Zee5.