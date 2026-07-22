Award-Winning Film Max, Min & Meowzaki Unveils its Third Heartwarming Track ‘Suhaana’

Just a few days away from its theatrical release, the makers of the award–winning film Max, Min & Meowzaki have unveiled the third heartwarming track, Suhaana, one that beautifully captures the softness of love, youth and companionship.

With soul-stirring lyrics by Padmakumar, Suhaana is sung by Shael Oswal, with its music composed by Anand Ranganathan and Nitin Dubey. The song brings a lively yet soothing energy while perfectly complementing the film’s ethos. It comes after the film’s already released emotionally resonant trailer and two captivating songs, Arriba and Dil Sambhalta Nahi, all of which fuel the film’s emotional world of love, loss and second chances.

Starring Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nasser, Nafisa Ali and Vidhatri Bandi, Max, Min & Meowzaki is a poignant story about learning to live with loss, embracing hope and finding the courage to begin again.

The internationally acclaimed film has already made a remarkable impact on the global festival circuit, premiering at the Busan International Film Festival and earning a coveted spot in the Best of Fest selection at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. It has also received Audience Honours at Sonoma, San Francisco and Osaka, while winning Best Feature awards at Stuttgart, Cincinnati, Berlin’s Indo-German Film Week and RIFFA in Canada.

Presented by actor-producer Samiksha Oswal, Max, Min & Meowzaki is written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and produced by Shael Oswal and Samiksha Oswal under the banner of SSO Productions. The film releases exclusively in theatres on July 24.