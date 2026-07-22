Weaves of India Festival to Showcase 116 Traditional Handloom Weaves at Janpath from July 24

New Delhi, July 22: Celebrating India‘s rich handloom heritage and the exceptional craftsmanship of its weavers, the Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), in collaboration with the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIC), is set to organise the ‘Weaves of India Festival‘ from 24 July to 7 August 2026 at Central Cottage Industries Emporium (The Cottage), Janpath, New Delhi. The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The festival will bring together 116 traditional handloom weaves from across India under one roof, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the country’s diverse textile traditions. The exhibition will also feature the work of National Award-winning master weavers from different states, showcasing their finest handcrafted creations.

Weavers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi), West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, and several other states will present an exquisite collection of traditional sarees and handloom products. Visitors will be able to explore renowned weaves such as Banarasi, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Jamdani, Muga, and Bhagalpuri Silk. In addition to sarees, the exhibition will feature handcrafted dupattas, shawls, fabrics, carpets, durries, bags, and a wide range of handmade products, reflecting the richness of India‘s weaving traditions, colours, and cultural diversity.

More than just a handloom exhibition, the Weaves of India Festival is a celebration of India‘s cultural heritage and the generations of craftsmanship preserved by its weaving communities. The event aims to offer visitors a deeper understanding of traditional weaving techniques while promoting appreciation for India‘s timeless textile legacy.

The festival seeks to promote the Indian handloom sector, provide a larger platform for weavers and artisans, and bring the country’s rich textile traditions closer to a wider audience. It promises to be a must-visit destination for art lovers, cultural enthusiasts, designers, textile professionals, and anyone with an interest in India‘s traditional handwoven heritage.