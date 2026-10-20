Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures Unveil ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ Song From ‘Kanaka Durga’ During Navratri

Released during Navratri, the devotional song marks the beginning of the musical journey of Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures’ upcoming film, with Zee Music Company bringing the composition to audiences
Oct 20: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures have unveiled ‘Amma Kanakadurga’, the first song from their upcoming devotional drama Kanaka Durga, in Vijayawada.
Composed by Thaman S and written by lyricist Sira Sri, the song celebrates the divine grace, strength and spiritual significance of Goddess Kanaka Durga, bringing the film’s central theme of faith into focus through music.
The launch in Vijayawada carries a significance beyond the occasion. Home to the revered Sri Kanaka Durga Amma Varu temple, the city holds a deep spiritual connection with the Goddess and welcomes lakhs of devotees, particularly during Navratri and Bhavani Deeksha. Unveiling the song here places the composition within the living tradition of devotion that inspires it, connecting the film’s musical beginning with the faith of the people.
For Thaman S, the composition is deeply personal. A devoted follower of Goddess Kanaka Durga who regularly visits Vijayawada for her darshan, the composer brings an intimate sense of faith to the song. Through its melody and lyrics, ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ seeks to capture the emotion of a devotee’s prayer, creating a musical expression of reverence that extends beyond the film to the wider devotional landscape.
Produced by Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures, Kanaka Durga stars Allari Naresh and Kajal Choudhary. Directed by Pradeep Maddali and written by BVS Ravi, the film brings together faith, action and emotion in a story rooted in the spiritual significance of the Goddess. The first single introduces audiences to this world through its devotional core.
The film’s association with the traditions of Bhavani Deeksha also informed Allari Naresh’s preparation for his role. During filming, the actor followed a disciplined lifestyle, abstaining from non-vegetarian food and footwear in keeping with practices associated with the observance.
The song was unveiled at a special event in Vijayawada attended by the cast and crew. With ‘Amma Kanakadurga’, the film begins its promotional journey by placing devotion and music at the forefront of its connection with audiences. ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ is now available on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and leading streaming platforms.
Versatile actor Allari Naresh said, “I’m very happy to be here for the Amma Vari Utsavalu. My father, EVV Satyanarayana garu, was a huge devotee of Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Amma. I have acted in films across different genres, but for the first time, I am doing a devotional film titled ‘Kanaka Durga’. So, we felt that Vijayawada was the perfect place to organise this event. I asked Thaman garu to compose a song that would rule everywhere during this Navaratri. My thanks to BVS Ravi garu for bringing everything together, along with Ajit Thakur and Sunil Chainani garu. I also thank my director, Pradeep Maddali, and lyricist Sira Sri garu. We have completed the shooting, and the film is gearing up for release soon.”
Sunil Chainani, Co-Producer, Birla Studios, said, “Launching this powerful song, Amma Kanakadurga, during the auspicious Navratri celebrations in Vijayawada, a city deeply rooted in the devotion to Goddess Kanaka Durga, makes this moment particularly meaningful. Thaman S has brought immense soul to the composition, capturing the faith and spiritual fervour that lie at the heart of the film. We seek blessings from the goddess Kanaka Durga as we humbly introduce a song celebrating the goddess at her temple.”
Ajit Thakur and B.V.S. Ravi, Producers, Temple Town Pictures, said, “The launch of ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ in Vijayawada is a truly special moment for us, given the city’s deep spiritual connection with the Goddess. The song captures the devotion and divine energy of Kanaka Durga, brought alive beautifully through Thaman S’s music and Sira Sri’s lyrics. We hope it finds a place in the hearts of devotees and becomes part of their prayers and celebrations. This marks a meaningful first step in our journey to bring this story of faith to audiences.”
Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, said, “At Zee Music Company, we believe music has the power to connect people across cultures, languages and generations. ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ brings together the spiritual significance of Goddess Kanaka Durga and the timeless power of devotional music. We are delighted to partner with Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures in bringing this composition to audiences and hope it becomes a meaningful part of their Navratri celebrations and devotional listening.”
Thaman S, Composer, said, “Kanaka Durga is incredibly special to me, as Goddess Kanaka Durga has always held a very sacred place in my heart. Having the opportunity to create ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ was a deeply personal and fulfilling experience. I wanted the song to be more than just a composition; I wanted it to carry the intense emotion of a devotee’s prayer to Amma and reflect the immense power and grace of Amma Varu. Launching it in Vijayawada, a city I visit regularly for the Goddess’s darshan, makes the moment even more meaningful. I hope this song reaches every devotee’s heart and becomes a part of their prayers and celebrations.”
‘Amma Kanakadurga’ is now available on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and leading streaming platforms.