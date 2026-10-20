Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures Unveil ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ Song From ‘Kanaka Durga’ During Navratri

Released during Navratri, the devotional song marks the beginning of the musical journey of Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures’ upcoming film, with Zee Music Company bringing the composition to audiences

Oct 20: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures have unveiled ‘Amma Kanakadurga’, the first song from their upcoming devotional drama Kanaka Durga, in Vijayawada.

Composed by Thaman S and written by lyricist Sira Sri, the song celebrates the divine grace, strength and spiritual significance of Goddess Kanaka Durga, bringing the film’s central theme of faith into focus through music.

The launch in Vijayawada carries a significance beyond the occasion. Home to the revered Sri Kanaka Durga Amma Varu temple, the city holds a deep spiritual connection with the Goddess and welcomes lakhs of devotees, particularly during Navratri and Bhavani Deeksha. Unveiling the song here places the composition within the living tradition of devotion that inspires it, connecting the film’s musical beginning with the faith of the people.

For Thaman S, the composition is deeply personal. A devoted follower of Goddess Kanaka Durga who regularly visits Vijayawada for her darshan, the composer brings an intimate sense of faith to the song. Through its melody and lyrics, ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ seeks to capture the emotion of a devotee’s prayer, creating a musical expression of reverence that extends beyond the film to the wider devotional landscape.

Produced by Birla Studios and Temple Town Pictures, Kanaka Durga stars Allari Naresh and Kajal Choudhary. Directed by Pradeep Maddali and written by BVS Ravi, the film brings together faith, action and emotion in a story rooted in the spiritual significance of the Goddess. The first single introduces audiences to this world through its devotional core.

The film’s association with the traditions of Bhavani Deeksha also informed Allari Naresh’s preparation for his role. During filming, the actor followed a disciplined lifestyle, abstaining from non-vegetarian food and footwear in keeping with practices associated with the observance.

The song was unveiled at a special event in Vijayawada attended by the cast and crew. With ‘Amma Kanakadurga’, the film begins its promotional journey by placing devotion and music at the forefront of its connection with audiences. ‘Amma Kanakadurga’ is now available on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and leading streaming platforms.