FIKN Launches Its First Elixir Perfume Gift Set for Men, the Perfect Pick for Festive Gifting

New Delhi, Oct 20: FIKN, India’s first elixir perfume brand for men, has launched Four Play, its first gift set. The box holds four FIKN elixirs, Fame, Casanova, Thrill and Escape, giving the man who gets it a scent for the work day, the date, the party and the late plan nobody saw coming.

Every FIKN elixir is made with 30%+ concentration of French-sourced perfume oils from Grasse and a maceration process that gives it up to 24 hours of wear and up to 10 feet of projection. The notes were finalised after two years of research. That is what sets an elixir apart from a regular deo or EDT: what he puts on in the morning is still working at the end of the night.

Fame, the Oud Supreme Elixir, is spiced, resinous and warm. Cardamom, juniper berry, lemon and mandarin open it, cinnamon and sage bring depth to the heart, and cedarwood, guaiacwood, incense and vanilla settle into a rich finish.

Casanova, the Fresh Spark Elixir, is fresh, spicy, aromatic and musky, made for close range. A spicy opening gives way to an aromatic heart and a musky base that lingers long after he has walked away.

Thrill, the Spiced Leather Elixir, is dark and fresh. Apple, mugwort and orange give it a bright start, a floral and aromatic heart follows, and patchouli, cedarwood and leather pull it into something deeper.

Escape, the Forest Breeze Elixir, is clean and green. Galbanum, juniper berry and mint open it crisp and cool, geranium and muguet soften the heart, and sandalwood, cedarwood, musk and ambery notes give it a smooth finish.

Together they run from fresh to deep, so he can pick by mood, plan or time of day instead of wearing one scent for everything.

The set comes in a retro-inspired box with a nod to old-school gifting, and its compact size means the elixirs fit easily into a work bag, a carry-on or a jacket pocket. It is an easy pick for husbands, boyfriends, fiancés and brothers this festive season.