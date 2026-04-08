Dance Karnataka Dance Grand Finale to Air on Zee Kannada on April 11 and 12

Bengaluru, April 08: Zee Kannada’s flagship dance reality show Dance Karnataka Dance is set to culminate in a high-energy grand finale on April 11 and 12. After weeks of captivating performances and intense competition, the finale episodes promise a spectacular celebration of talent, creativity, and storytelling. The grand finale will air on Saturday from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Sunday from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

Bringing together celebrity contestants and professional dancers, Dance Karnataka Dance has emerged as a key highlight of Zee Kannada’s weekend programming. Throughout the season, the show has delivered a compelling mix of performance styles and thematic acts, combining technical finesse with powerful expressions.

The show has been judged by Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Arjun Janya, and Vijay Raghavendra, with Anushree as the host. Their insights and mentorship have played an integral role in shaping the contestants’ journeys, with evaluations focused on technique, expression, coordination, and overall presentation. The season has also stood out for its emphasis on dance as a storytelling medium, with performances spanning classical, contemporary, folk, and cinematic genres, each rooted in strong conceptual narratives.

The grand finale will feature the top finalists Pooja and Anoop, Siddegowdru and Deeshal, Mohith and Ananya, Harsha and Nandu, and Shikshith Taapa and Sanjana, who have progressed through multiple competitive rounds. Each duo has demonstrated remarkable versatility and consistency, earning their place in the final stage of the competition.

As the competition reaches its final chapter, the stakes are at an all-time high, with each finalist poised to deliver their most powerful performance yet. With the title on the line, the grand finale promises a closely contested showdown leading up to the crowning of the season’s winner.

Tune in to the grand finale of Dance Karnataka Dance on April 11 and 12, airing at 7:00 PM, only on Zee Kannada.