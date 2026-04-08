Knauf India Appoints Pallavi Poddar as Chief Human Resources Officer

New Delhi, Apr 08: Knauf India, the world’s No. 1 company in Drywall & Ceiling Solutions, has announced the appointment of Ms Pallavi Poddar as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This strategic leadership appointment comes as the company continues to scale its operations and reinforce its market-leading position in the Indian building materials industry.

In her new role, Pallavi will lead the human resources function for Knauf India, focusing on strengthening organisational capability, elevating people practices, and fostering a high-performance culture aligned with Knauf’s global excellence. Pallavi brings over two decades of experience across industries, with a strong background in talent strategy, organisational development, and HR transformation. She has worked across diverse markets and multinational environments, leading initiatives that have supported both business expansion and team development.

Prior to joining Knauf India, Pallavi served as the CHRO at Fenesta Windows, where she lead talent strategy. Her professional journey includes significant leadership roles at global organisations such as Ingersoll Rand, where she served as Regional HR Director for India, Middle East, and Africa, as well as Schneider Electric, and Nestlé.

An alumna of the Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resources Management (SCMHRD), Pallavi holds an MBA and is recognised as a thorough professional with a reputation for driving meaningful business impact through people-centric solutions.

Mr. Sumit Bidani, CEO of Knauf India, shared his confidence in the appointment, stating, “As we continue to expand our presence in India, building strong teams and a clear people strategy remains a priority. Pallavi brings a balanced and thoughtful approach to people and organisation building. Her experience will be important as we continue to strengthen our teams and support the company’s growth journey.” Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Ms. Pallavi Poddar said, “I’m grateful to begin this new chapter with Knauf India. Every transition brings with it learning, reflection, and renewed energy, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of the company’s journey. I’m excited to work closely with teams across the organisation to build a strong, collaborative environment and create meaningful impact together.”

With this appointment, Knauf India reinforces its focus on building robust organisational capabilities to support its long-term vision and continue delivering high-performing, socio-environmentally responsible solutions to the Indian market.