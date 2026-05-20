‘Dragon’ Glimpse Out: Jr NTR Unleashes Fierce Avatar in Prashanth Neel’s High-Octane Action Saga

Hyderabad, May 20 (BNP): The much-awaited first glimpse of Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel, has been unveiled, generating excitement among fans ahead of the actor’s birthday. The glimpse introduces a gritty, high-intensity world packed with action, conflict, and larger-than-life characters.

Previously referred to as “NTRNeel,” the film officially revealed its title as Dragon through the newly released teaser, which presents Jr NTR in a fierce and ruthless avatar amid a dark landscape dominated by powerful adversaries and an underground opium trade backdrop.

The teaser also offers glimpses of a large ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor in a key role, while showcasing the grand cinematic scale associated with Prashanth Neel, known for blockbuster films like KGF and Salaar. The film is expected to release in multiple languages and is slated for theatrical release in June 2027.

The glimpse has sparked widespread buzz across social media, with audiences praising Jr NTR’s intense screen presence and the film’s ambitious action-driven narrative.