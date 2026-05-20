India Stone & Tech Expo 2026 to be held in Hyderabad with several leading industry players

Hyderabad, May 20: India Stone & Tech Expo 2026, a premier trade exhibition dedicated to the stone, machinery, and surface technology sectors, will be held from May 29 to 31, 2026, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

The expo has more relevance to Telangana as both Telugu states put together are the biggest regions for natural stone in India. Nearly 80% of Telangana’s granite production is export-oriented, reflecting the state’s strong international market presence.

Positioned as South India’s leading stone industry trade show, the expo is designed as a first-of-its-kind integrated business platform bringing together the entire stone ecosystem under one roof.

The event aims to bridge the gap between raw material producers, stone processors, machinery manufacturers, tooling companies, and finished-surface brands by creating a comprehensive and collaborative industry environment.

A major highlight of the expo will be its dedicated machinery and technology segment, showcasing advanced cutting, polishing, shaping, and finishing solutions, along with tools, abrasives, adhesives, chemicals, CNC technologies, and processing consumables.

The expo will also celebrate India’s rich legacy of stone craftsmanship by featuring master artisans, sculptors, idol makers, and custom stone creators, seamlessly blending traditional artistry with modern industrial innovation.

With Hyderabad rapidly emerging as a major hub for construction, infrastructure, real estate, and MICE activities, the expo is strategically positioned to attract buyers, architects, developers, fabricators, and decision-makers from across South India and the broader Indian market.

Organised by Incense Media, the expo will bring together stone manufacturers, machinery companies, tooling brands, abrasives suppliers, architects, interior designers, builders, and artisans on a single platform to foster networking, business collaborations, and technology exchange.

Leading exhibitors already confirmed for the event include SRAI Granite, Shri Bhagwati Machines Pvt. Ltd., Granite India (Wanlong), FIGSI, Concord Gears & Motors, Diabu Diamond Tools, Fusion CNC Techsystems LLP, Technoline Machines, Sigma Machine Tools, Stone Plus, SVG International, and several international participants from China.

The event will focus on stone-processing technologies, machinery innovation, tooling solutions, natural stone products, and artisanal craftsmanship, making it a comprehensive sourcing and knowledge-sharing platform for the industry.